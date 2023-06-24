HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Rodney McCall stood proudly beside the table displaying the work he had spent weeks creating as part of thee Darlington County School District's ArtSummer/ArtSummer Intensive program.

McCall said he witnessed diverse talents in his fellow students and gathered many great ideas about the creativity process.

"In Art Summer I felt like you could relate to different people from different schools," said McCall, an 11th-grader at Hartsville High School. "Every day everything was fun and creative."

McCall was one of more than 100 students who participated in the three-week program, which allows students interested in the arts to immerse themselves in the study of a specific arts discipline on a college campus. The program's finale was held Friday at the Elizabeth Boatwright Coker Performing Arts Center's Watson Theatre.

ArtSummer and ArtSummer Intensive is open to students in grades 6-12 and offers instruction in numerous arts disciplines, including visual arts, media arts-animation, dance, theater, and instrumental and vocal music. Students are given opportunities to show dedication and creativity, take risks, and express themselves.

The program is made possible through a partnership with Coker University’s P.L. and Belle Wolf McCall School of Visual and Performing Arts. The project is funded in part by the S.C. Arts Commission, which receives support from the National Endowment For The Arts.

McCall, who was taking part in ArtSummer for his second year, had numerous items on display at his table. There was a lare, colorful mandala, a papier mache alebrijes in the form of a dragon or lizard, an assemblage made of various everyday objects, and a paper painted portrait collage.

"My favorite project was my self-portrait because I enjoy creating myself in a unique form," McCall said. "I really loved adding newspaper for a better touch."

Xander Nordeng, an 11th-grader at Darlington High School, created a red, purple and yellow sculpture that had the words "We All Bleed" written on it in black lettering. The scupture's title was "The Truth That Is Always Denied."

"Art is a means of self expression and that what draws me to it," said Nordeng.

Following the visiual arts exhibit, a two-hour program was held in the theater where ArtSummer participants put their band, drama, vocal, and dancing skills on display.

Among the crowd favorites were soloist Reily Heim performing "Fly Me To The Moon," and dancers performing "Circle of Unity," a re-staging from the MufukaWorks Dance Co.