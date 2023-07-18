MULLINS, S.C. – A local ministry is working together to open a coffee shop on Main Street in Mullins. Awaken offers a cozy space to sip fresh ground coffee, enjoy treats or gather for a business meeting.

Manager Audrey McCracken said the business is owned and operated by Christian Fellowship Church in Galavants Ferry. The church Pastor Michael McCracken is also the principal at Aynor High School.

“We decided to make this into a coffee shop to serve the community,” Audrey McCracken said. “We’re excited about it. The whole community has been very welcoming and it’s been a blessing.”

Awaken opened on June 29 and operates Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and opens at 8 a.m. on Saturdays.

“Our goal, our hope, our dream for Awaken is a place for the community to come where they can meet. They can talk to each other and can have a cup of coffee and just relax and enjoy themselves,” she said.

McCracken said the venture is new. “We’re trying to learn the ropes as we go,” she said. It’s also a team effort with church members working. “The people that work here now are our church members. They’re teachers and the kids are students offering a lot of help for the summer.”

Awaken offers handmade coffee creations from Charleston Coffee Roasters organic coffee beans.

Other items include Rishi organic loose leaf teas, fruit smoothies, frappes, bagels, expressos.

For more information call 843-561-0335.