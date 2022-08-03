Back to School Jam Fest set Saturday in Johnsonville

Lydia’s Nest Community Resource and Development Center is organizing a Back To School Jam Fest and Community Health and Educational Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Johnsonville High School gym, 237 S. Georgetown Highway, in Johnsonville.

Twenty-three vendors will be at the event. Duke Energy will be handing out free clear backpacks. HopeHealth will be conducting basic health screenings. WalMart will be providing COVID testing and pneumonia shots.

There also will be free school supplies, half-price haircuts, free hotdogs, chips and popcorn, music, face painting, and more.

For more information, contact Dr. Barbara Black at 843-489-4060 or by email at Barbara@lydiasnest.org.