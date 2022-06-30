Bank foundation donates to Pee Dee communities

FLORENCE, S.C. – First Bank Foundation donated a total of $26,250 to Pee Dee communities in June.

John Long, executive vice president of First Bank, said the bank is proud to give back to the Pee Dee.

“For over 20 years, the First Bank Foundation has given back to the communities we serve,” Long said. “The money we are able to donate to these charities to support their missions, is a direct reflection of the increased value of our stock. Thank you to our loyal customers who have supported us over the years which has allowed us to give back and support these programs that make such a huge impact locally. It is truly an honor to be able to do so.”

First Bank is proud to be a local community bank that gives back to the communities they serve, he said.

The nonprofit groups that received donations include Mcarn Community Ministry, Cheraw Rescue Squad, Chesterfield Fire Department, Girl Scout Council of the Pee Dee Area, Northeastern Technical College, Pee Dee Area Against Domestic & Sexual Assault, St David’s Cemetery Association, Wallace Rescue Squad, Town of Cheraw Jazz Fest, Pathfinders United, Pee Dee Land Trust, United Way of Chesterfield County, Brocks Mill Fire Department, Patrick Fire Department, Cash Fire Department, Chesterfield Animal Shelter, Florence County Disabilities Foundation, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity, United Way of Florence County, House of Hope, Boys and Girls Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, SNAC, Lighthouse Ministries, All 4 Autism, Help 4 Kids, Mercy Medicine Clinic, Junior League of Florence, Care House of the Pee Dee, Tenacious Grace, Miracle League, Florence Humane Society, Lydia’s Nest and the Senior Citizens Association.

First Bank is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, and has $10.7 billion in assets with 108 branch locations in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank serves the South Carolina market with branches in Cheraw, Florence, Dillon and Latta.