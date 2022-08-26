 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barrera joins HopeHealth staff in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Dr. Francisco X. Barrera, an endocrinologist, is providing care for patients at HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence.

He completed his fellowship in diabetes and metabolism at the University of Miami/Jackson Health System in Miami, Florida.

He received his doctorate from the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua in Managua, Nicaragua.

Barrera is fluent in English and Spanish, and the recipient of the Harry Kurz, MD Memorial Award for excellence in teaching by an internal medicine resident. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Clinical Lipidology and a member of the Obesity Medicine Association and the American Board of Obesity.

HopeHealth physician Francisco X. Barrera, MD

Barrera

 Grayson Markle
