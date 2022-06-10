Beacon of Light seeks sponsors for softball fundraiser

The Beacon Of Light Institute For Veterans will host a softball tournament at Freedom Florence Park Softball field in Florence Aug. 6-7 to raise money to help veterans, first and emergency responders.

The Beacon Of Light is a 501c3 organization that aims to educate others about mental health issues. To improve the quality of their lives by helping put back the pieces of their lives together again. By doing so, the prevention of suicide, homelessness and various addictions are among the few daily issues that can be resolved and lives can be saved.

Area residents and businesses can be a part of the healing process by supporting this event and the Beacon of Light’s efforts ensuring that both underserved populations get the support that they need.

Sponsorships for the softball tournament are available.

Here are the sponsorship levels:

$100 -- 3x4 banner with your name/logo on it

$250 -- 3x5 banner with name/logo on it, name/logo on T-shirts

$500 -- 3x5 banner with name/logo on it, name/logo on T-shirts, name on flyers

$1000 -- 3x5 banner with name/logo on it, name/logo on T-Shirts, name on flyers, the name mentioned on the radio, social media accounts and posted on the Beacon of Light’s website.

The Beacon of Light Institute for Veterans accepts cash, checks, cashier’s checks, credit/debitcards. Donations/sponsorship can be paid via the organization's website -- www.beaconoflightinstituteforveterans.org.

Check or cashier's checks may be mailed to Beacon Of Light Institute For Veterans, PO Box 15008, Florence, SC 29506.

Organization founder and President Yolanda Holmes-Echols said she can be contacted by email at info@beaconoflightinstituteforveterans.org to let her know what donations/sponsorship that was made and receive an acknowledgment that your payment was received. Please provide a valid email address and or contact information regardless of online payments being made or mailing to the address given below.