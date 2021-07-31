Big crowd visits grand Amazing Grace Park grand opening weekend in Marion

Marion, S.C. – Amazing Grace Park welcomed a large crowd for a weekend filled with activities celebrating the birthday of the late Sen. Clementa Pinckney. The three-acre park and recreation area held its grand opening with a ribbon cutting and community festival near the Marion County Museum Saturday.
Rev. Pinckney was one of nine people killed by a gunman June 17, 2015 at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. The married father with two daughters also served 19 years as a state legislator.
Saturday’s Grand Opening Community Festival featured live music, information booths, food trucks, face painters, balloon animals, inflatables and tour. The $3 million dollar project also features a covered pavilion, a Fox Play sculpture, swing benches, accessible seating areas, facilities, walking trail, museum exhibit and an art installation display of Sen. Pickney behind wings.
Amazing Grace Park Director Stephanie Rizzo said the park dedication ceremony with more than 250 people was a great experience.
The community along with local and state officials joined Jennifer Pinckney and the family of Sen. Clementa Pinckney in a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday that included remarks from Gov. Henry McMaster, Bishop Michael Blue, Armstrong Williams and Sen. Kent Williams, who spear-headed the project.
“We want the community to come out to the park and really fall in love with it,” Rizzo said. “We want to bring the reasons to want to come back in the future as well.”
Rizzo said all the work and preparation paid-off with the response from the visitors.
“Despite the heat we had an amazing crowd coming and going all day long,” she said. “I’m just so proud and humbled by the amount of people that came out to support today and enjoy the park.”
Marion County Museum Director Rosanne Black said
“We’re just thrilled to have all of the visitors to see the display of Sen. Pickney,” She said. “We almost have the renovations completed from top to bottom. It’s been four years in the making. We’ve done the floors, ceilings, gallery system and the displays are new.”
Black said the museum will partner with the Marion County School District for education programs.
Williams said he wants the park to bring communities together at a central location.
“I’m very excited,” Williams said of the park’s future. “It’s been a long time coming and we’ve been working on this project somewhere between four to five years but we’ve been very patient. I think that has worked for us and it has been able to steadily evolve the park and I think the finished product is amazing.”
Williams said it all involved people working together.
“It’s the perfect example of a public-private partnership and then the more important thing we’re honoring one of our own in the late Sen. Clementa Pinckney and those other eight victims who lost their lives in that Mother Emanuel senseless tragedy.”
Williams said the park aims to keep Pickney’s legacy alive and attract visitors to Marion County.
Rizzo said future activities at the park will include rental opportunities, school field trips and more events.
“I really see a lot of people utilizing the park for weddings, ceremonies, reunions and all types of things,” Rizzo said. “We’re partnering with the school district, library and museum so people will have a reason to come back.”