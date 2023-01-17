 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bill boosts fines for left-lane slowpokes

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023.

A Senate subcommittee Tuesday approved increasing the fine from $25 to up to $100 and giving most of the increased amount to the state Highway Patrol. The full Senate Transportation Committee is scheduled to take up the bill Wednesday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Lawmakers passed the so-called "slowpoke" bill in 2021. Over roughly a year, state troopers wrote nearly 500 tickets. It requires drivers in the left lane to move over if a car comes up behind them and the right lane is clear.

The fine is not a criminal penalty and doesn't get reported to a driving record.

The senators on the subcommittee said they noticed compliance when the law was first passed, but slower drivers have started to creep back into the left lane, necessitating a tougher penalty.

People are also reading…

"Would the committee entertain a motion to make this retroactive — to this morning — maybe a blue Camry?" joked Republican state Sen. Wes Climer who has about a 70 mile (113 kilometer) commute from Rock Hill to the Statehouse on Interstate 77.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnsonville, Hemingway residents indicted in PPP fraud scheme

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three defendants – all of whom were U.S. Postal Service employees during this alleged fraud scheme and two of them from the Pee Dee – have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Second employee arrested in death at Darlington County care facility

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September. Local news outlets report Myasia Toya McCoy was arrested by Darlington County sheriff's deputies last week. She's charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult. An arrest warrant states McCoy moved drugs from a secured area to an unsecured area, which led to a resident dying from a drug overdose. The victim hasn't been named. McCoy is the second employee to be arrested. Deputies arrested Brian Anthony James on the same charge in October.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Women in Afghanistan facing bleak reality after latest Taliban restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert