Black Creek Wildlife Center joins Summer Reading 2022

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Library will welcome Black Creek Wildlife Center for Summer Reading 2022.

This year’s theme — “Oceans of Possibilities!” — encourages children and teens to discover the world and other cultures through reading.

The Summer Reading Program, which is open to youth from babies to young adults, features weekly programs, storytimes, a summer reading club, and more.

Summer Reading 2022 is funded by Allstate Insurance, Andy Jeffords, American Honda Motor Company Inc., Blue Cross Blue Shield, Duke Energy Foundation, Friends of Florence County Library, Jebaily Law Firm, Koppers, Nan Ya Plastics, Palmetto First Federal Credit Union, Ruiz Foods, the South Carolina State Library & Institute of Museum and Library Service and Toledo Carolina Inc.

Through their efforts, special programming designed to educate, entertain, and inspire children will be held, in keeping with the library’s mission to promote literacy in Florence County.

Black Creek Wildlife Center will provide a program with a variety of mammals and birds. Children will learn about the animals and their habitat.

Special summer programming will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesdays in the Joseph Stukes Meeting Room at the Florence County Library. Seating will be limited.

Tickets for the event will be available on Monday before the program. Each person will need to present a ticket before entering the program.

Admission is free for both shows.