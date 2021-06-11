Blood drive scheduled Monday in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee-area blood donors will have a chance Monday to donate life and walk away $5 richer at the Morning News.

The Morning News and the Red Cross have teamed up for a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the paper's 310 S. Dargan St. offices. Everyone who donates will get a $5 Amazon gift card.

As the pandemic wears on blood donations remain essential to the health of our communities. Because about 80% of blood donations are made at drives hosted by community organizations, schools and businesses, the Red Cross urgently needs the help of blood donors to ensure blood products are readily available for patients.

The demand for convalescent plasma has increased by 250% since November. by donating whole blood your plasma can potentially be used to help a sick COVID19 patient if it is tested positive for COVID19 antibodies.

Donors of all blood types are urged to give now to help the American Red Cross maintain the blood supply. Medical conditions and emergencies don’t stop for a pandemic or inclement weather. No matter your blood type, you’re somebody’s type. This is the perfect month to make a heartwarming gesture and donate blood.

To schedule your appointment go online to www.redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code MorningNews.