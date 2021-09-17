Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter celebrates Constitution Week

MULLINS, S.C. – Members of the Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Constitution Week Friday with a bell ringing ceremony commemorating the signing of the historic document.

Constitution Chair Joan Johnson said bell ringing was going on throughout America celebrating 234 years since the signing. Johnson said members were also to happy to have Marion High School Principal Daris Gore and Marion County School District Chief Academic Officer Shalah Sweeney in attendance to sign proclamations.

"It's so wonderful to have these important administrators celebrate with us," Johnson said.

Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox members have been active meeting local officials to spread awareness about Constitution Week and including local schools to inform about the importance of observance.

For more information visit dar.org.

The members of Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox are among more than 185,000 women in the patriotic organization. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Members organize commemorative events, award scholarships and organize educational initiatives and citizenship programs.

