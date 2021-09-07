Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter garners Marion County support for Constitution Week

MULLINS, S.C. – Members of the Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met with local officials to spread awareness and rally support in their annual commemoration of Constitution Week.
Constitution Chair Joan Johnson said Gov. Henry McMaster signed a proclamation. Local schools are also supporting, she said. Pee Dee Academy will be recognizing the week with their own proclamation while Marion County Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea also met with members to sign a proclamation outside the district office.
“It was proclaimed a national day by President Dwight D. Eisenhower,” Johnson said. “It’s a lot of interesting facts about the Constitution. It was signed 234 years ago. Through the years it has been celebrated at different times until it was officially recognized on Sept. 17.”
Johnson said Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter members plan to meet at the Marion County Museum on the day for a bell ringing ceremony at 4 p.m.
Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury was joined by members for a proclamation signing at City Hall Tuesday.
“I’m just excited to be part of it and represent the city of Mullins,” Woodbury said. “It’s a great effort and they’ve been doing it a long time.”
DAR initiated the observance in 1955, petitioning the U.S. Congress. The commemoration encourages the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787; remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.
The members of Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox are among more than 185,000 women in the patriotic organization. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Members organize commemorative events, award scholarships and organize educational initiatives and citizenship programs.
For more information visit dar.org.