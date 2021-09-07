Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter garners Marion County support for Constitution Week

MULLINS, S.C. – Members of the Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met with local officials to spread awareness and rally support in their annual commemoration of Constitution Week.

Constitution Chair Joan Johnson said Gov. Henry McMaster signed a proclamation. Local schools are also supporting, she said. Pee Dee Academy will be recognizing the week with their own proclamation while Marion County Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea also met with members to sign a proclamation outside the district office.

“It was proclaimed a national day by President Dwight D. Eisenhower,” Johnson said. “It’s a lot of interesting facts about the Constitution. It was signed 234 years ago. Through the years it has been celebrated at different times until it was officially recognized on Sept. 17.”

Johnson said Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter members plan to meet at the Marion County Museum on the day for a bell ringing ceremony at 4 p.m.

Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury was joined by members for a proclamation signing at City Hall Tuesday.

“I’m just excited to be part of it and represent the city of Mullins,” Woodbury said. “It’s a great effort and they’ve been doing it a long time.”