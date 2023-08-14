MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – Mullins High School teacher Jimmy Boatwright recently completed Santee Cooper’s Energy Educators Institute program, a graduate-level course that includes hands-on experiences in critical energy industry fields.

Overall, 34 South Carolina educators completed this year’s program.

The institute, which attracts educators from across the state, consists of two, three-week sessions during the month of July. Participants engage in online interactions and assignments during the first and third weeks. The second week is spent onsite at Santee Cooper’s Wampee Conference Center, where educators participate in experiments, electric and water facility tours, and lessons in lesson planning to help them inspire their students’ interest in STEM subjects.

“The Energy Educators Institute provides educators from across the state the chance to learn about electricity and water purification,” Santee Cooper’s Administrator of Educational Programs Brandy Incorvia said. “The educators spend the week onsite expanding their knowledge so they can bring this educational information back to their schools and students.”

Several Sante Cooper experts also led conversations about topics including electricity production and renewable energy.

“This course is an example of what I try to do in the class every day,” Boatwright said. “Electricity is something we all need, but don’t really know the process involved to make it happen. The topics discussed are incredibly sophisticated, but presented in a way that can be easily understood and applied.”