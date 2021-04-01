Bond denied for Marion man charged in murder of 80-year old former school teacher

“We’ve been working on this since Sunday and during that time we’ve had boots on the ground,” he said. “We still got a lot more work to do. I would say in my career this is one of the most horrible crimes that I have seen based on the circumstances and based on the evidence.”

Wallace said he is praying for the family’s peace, comfort, faith and hope.

“This will be a long process and it will take some time but we are committed,” Wallace said.

Elvington is a longtime school teacher that also taught Sunday School classes and served as her church vacation bible school director. She is the mother of three children and grandmother of five. Siblings, Margret "Margol" Elvington, Harold Elvington and Hughes Elvington spoke during the hearing despite mourning the loss, grieving in real-time and trying to hold back tears.

“She taught us about life and she taught us the difference between right and wrong,” “Margol” Elvington said. “She was a lady.”

Harold Elvington said his mother was a giving person.