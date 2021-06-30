 Skip to main content
Bond hearing held for Marion County man charged in dog mauling death of 7-year old boy
MARION, S.C. – A bond hearing was held Wednesday for Lorenzo Cardenas, 41, of Marion, charged with penalty for owner of dangerous animal that attacks and injures a human and involuntary manslaughter in connection to the dog mauling death of seven-year old Shamar Jackson.

A $25,000 surety bond was set for each charge along with the condition that Cardenas doesn’t own or possess any dogs.

Cardenas was booked and detained at the Marion County Detention Center Monday. He was unable to appear in court Tuesday due to the need of an interpreter. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said Cardenas lacks immigration status.

Jackson died after he was attacked by dogs while walking on Wilbur Road and Cleo Road in Marion County, Wallace said. A search warrant was executed and five adult dogs along with a puppy were seized from the property. However, one of the dogs escaped the Marion County Animal Shelter.

Jackson’s parents Carnell and Roseann Jackson were in attendance at the bond hearing.

“I feel Judge Cheryl Graham did a very good job and I’m pleased on what happened today,” Carnell Jackson said. “He won’t be getting out no time soon and I thank everybody.”

Roseann Jackson said it’s been hard since the funeral services held for their son last week.

“I see my baby everyday so it’s been hard and I miss him,” she said.

The Jackson family said they appreciate the response from the community.

“It’s been supportive,” Carnell Jackson said. “I just want to thank everybody.”

Shamar Jackson’s four older brothers are also trying to cope with the tragic incident.

“It’s quiet at home because Shamar keeps the noise going,” Carnell Jackson said. “It’s just quiet now.”

Carnell Jackson said his son told his mother and the owner about the dogs.

“He told his mother that there were dogs over there,” he said. “And he told the man the dogs could come out the gate and he responded that they can’t come out the gate but Shamar told him they could.”

Roseann Jackson said the dogs would run out in a field near their home.

“That’s not the first time they got out,” she said. “And when they get out and come out through the field they would pass so close to our fence.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 843-423-8216.

