Bond hearing held for Marion County man charged in dog mauling death of 7-year old boy

“I see my baby everyday so it’s been hard and I miss him,” she said.

The Jackson family said they appreciate the response from the community.

“It’s been supportive,” Carnell Jackson said. “I just want to thank everybody.”

Shamar Jackson’s four older brothers are also trying to cope with the tragic incident.

“It’s quiet at home because Shamar keeps the noise going,” Carnell Jackson said. “It’s just quiet now.”

Carnell Jackson said his son told his mother and the owner about the dogs.

“He told his mother that there were dogs over there,” he said. “And he told the man the dogs could come out the gate and he responded that they can’t come out the gate but Shamar told him they could.”

Roseann Jackson said the dogs would run out in a field near their home.

“That’s not the first time they got out,” she said. “And when they get out and come out through the field they would pass so close to our fence.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 843-423-8216.

