FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Social Services named Mullins native Margaret Bowens Employee of the Month for July last week. The program recognized Bowens among seven staff members for their work exemplifying its core principles in competence, courage and compassion.

Bowens serves as TANF Work Program Manager for the State Office Division of Employment Services. The South Carolina State University graduate has more than 17 years of experience and provides oversight of the program statewide.

Staff selected for the DSS Employee of the Month program were awarded lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees and a dedicated parking space.

Those earning recognition with Bowens are Alex Nguyen, Office of Inspector General, Columbia; Lisa Besser, Staff Development & Training, Columbia; Ebony Austin, Office of General Counsel, State Office; Shaneese Witherspoon, Child Welfare Service, Berkeley County; Patience Nkwocha, Adult Protective Services, North Charleston and Elizabeth Calcutt, Child Support Services, Pee Dee Region.