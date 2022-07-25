Bradley named FSD3 Teacher of Year

LAKE CITY -- Florence School District 3 announced its 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year and other employees of the year during its Opening Ceremony to kick off the new school year on Monday.

Contessa Bradley, who has taught child development, fundamentals of computers, personal finance and entrepreneurship at Lake City High School for the past 15 years, was named Teacher of the Year.

Shondricka Battiste, a first-grade teacher at Lake City Early Childhood Center, was first runner-up and Sherena Bradley, a fourth-grade teacher at J.C. Lynch Elementary, was second runner-up.

Bradley earned an education specialist degree from Arkansas State University, a master’s degree in education and technology from Lesley University and a bachelor of science degree in marketing from the University of South Carolina.

Bradley said when she was a child her grandmother stressed the importance of education, although her grandmother only had a third-grade education and her grandfather, a farmer, never attended school. “She called [education] the key out of poverty,” Bradley said.

“I wanted to major in business and someday own my business,” Bradley said. “I achieved my goals, but I was always involved in teaching from substitute teaching, volunteering at my child’s school, tutoring students, teaching parenting skills, to finally becoming a classroom teacher.”

Bradley became a classroom teacher through South Carolina’s Program of Alternative Certification for Educators program.

“My philosophy of teaching involves relationship building relations, giving each student the tools to learn, giving students the opportunity to apply concepts learned to real life situations,” she said.

Other FSD3 employees of the year were:

Jerry State, transition specialist at Panther Academy, was selected Classified Staff of the Year. Lenora Caldwell, a career specialist at Lake City High School, was first runner-up and Erica Speller, a career specialist at Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High, was second runner-up.

Thomas DeVine, principal at J. C. Lynch Elementary School, was named Principal of the Year. Terrell Fleming, principal at Lake City High and formerly principal at Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High, was first runner-up and Jonte’ Singletary, principal at Lake City Early Childhood Center, was second runner-up.

Samantha Johnson, assistant principal at Lake City High School, was selected Assistant Principal of the Year. Kristi Anderson, assistant principal at J. C. Lynch Elementary, was first runner-up and Ed Brogdon, assistant principal/virtual administrator, was second runner-up.

Kristie Velazquez, a bus driver since 2018, was chosen Bus Driver of the Year.

Shelia Knotts, executive assistant to the superintendent, was named Clerical Staff of the Year

Gerome Singletary, lead custodian at Lake City Early Childhood Center, was selected Custodian/Maintenance of the Year.

Tammie Young, a food service operator at Olanta Creative Arts and Science Magnet School, was chosen Food Service Staff of the Year.

Jennifer Feagin, a school nurse at Olanta Creative Arts and Science Magnet School, was named Health Services Staff of the Year.

Lindsey Godwin, an academic interventionist assistant at J. C. Lynch Elementary, was selected Classified Instructional Staff of the Year.

Abra Bolling, FSD3 multimedia communications coordinator, was named Instructional Support Staff of the Year