Brand looks back on 17 years as a public servant

FLORENCE, S.C. – It may take Frank J. “Buddy” Brand awhile to the private sector at the end of this month.

Brand represented District 3 on the Florence City Council from November 2005 until November 2020, when he joined the Florence County Council as the District 8 representative. He filled the unexpired term of John Schofield on the County Council.

He sought reelection this year, but Schofield’s son, William, defeated Brand in the June Republican Primary.

Brand’s 17 years as an elected public servant ends in December. Brand sat down with Managing Editor Chris Day on Friday to discuss his years on the Florence City Council, Florence County Council and look to his future as well as the future of the city of Florence and Florence County Council.

Here are some excerpts from the interview. You can watch the video of the interview at www.scnow.com. Just point your smartphone camera at the QR code in the Watch box included in this story and tap on the link.

Q: Tell us about your years as a public servant as a member of the Florence City Council and Florence County Council?

A: “I started my tenure in public service back in 2005. So, I’m ending up right at 17 years of service on the City Council and the County Council. I’ve really enjoyed my service on both for sure. My experience on all of them has been with really good leaders. It goes back to Frank Willis as the mayor in 2005 and then Stephen Wukela comes in and he was on there for three terms. And now Willard Dorriety is the chairman of County Council. So, I’ve worked with several different councils of government and they have been outstanding people to work with. All three of those leaders – Frank Willis, Stephen Wukela and Willard Dorriety – had a variety of differences in the opinions, but quality people. Two Democrats and one Republican if you’ll say it that way. My experience on all has been really good. As a City Council we worked really well together to get things done. There was unified cohesion, if you will, on the City Council. I have found that the County Council at least my term on it although be it short is very similar.

Q: Why did you run for public office?

A: “Years ago, somebody came to me before I was on Council – a doctor – and said we are losing young people to other places. In other words, when they go off to school they don’t come back. I had four children. I don’t want them to leave and not come back. So, I said I need to be involved in this. So, that’s how I got involved in Council all together. … I said what can I do as a group – as a council – to make this happen. I ran for City Council. The doctor said the spouses of these doctors were not finding anything to do in Florence. The doctors love the hospitals where it is McLeod or MUSC. The spouses found not a whole lot to do. That was the first thing as far as trying to get downtown revitalization going. That’s not just a city issue. That’s a county issue too. It’s both. You have to have the city and county working together. Because of the leadership on City Council at the time, we had a super … City Manager Drew Griffin. He was one of these guys that didn’t say no. He would say we can’t do it this way, but we can do it this way. By doing that, we were able to really help investors downtown to bring local people who had the ability to bring jobs downtown and restructure downtown. I think that one thing alone has set Florence off to a really good start because people are not leaving and not coming back like they were. Out of my family, I have two that have come back and two – one will for sure come back I hope. That’s important for our community. You have towns like Marion, Darlington where the people have left and the downtowns haven’t come back because the young people are gone. That’s what we can’t have happen in Florence. That’s why the City Council and County Council both have worked to make that happen.”

Q: What are the things you are most proud of in the city and county?

A: “I was able to be on the (City) Council when the Veterans Park was started. I give credit to mainly to Frank Willis on that because it was mainly his idea, but I was actually on the council when we put the money together to make that happen. That is a wonderful place. The other one for me is the downtown revitalization. It was working together. It was – at the time – Stephen Wukela, who may be one of the most liberal people that I’ve ever dealt with and I’m probably the most conservative, but we worked together. We realized if we worked together we could make things happen. … Not just me and him, but Drew and the rest of the council. The downtown has changed dramatically. … It was a desolate place. It’s not anymore. It’s a place where there is a lot of traffic, lots of jobs. I just hope the continuation of that will expand. We set in place – two years or 1 ½ years ago – for these things to happen and they need to happen in order to continue to grow downtown. The collaboration of the city and county is really important. You have to have that. Hopefully, that will continue. I will certainly do everything I can to help that outside of council they best I can.

Q: Do you have any last thoughts?

A: I guess more than anything I want to thank my family for letting me spend 17 years doing that. If you do the right work, it’s not just sitting on a council or a committee it’s actually getting your hands dirty. That’s probably the other regret that I have is I took time away from family to help the community. I’m from here and I wanted to give back. That’s exactly what I tried to do. Like I told you, I feel good about it when I put my head down on the pillow at night.”