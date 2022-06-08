Brand, Schofield vie for County Council District 8

FLORENCE – Incumbent Frank J. “Buddy” Brand and William Schofield are running for Florence County Council District 8 in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary likely will be the District 8 County Council member. No Democrat has filed to run.

Early voting started May 31 and continues through Friday. Early voting is available at the County Voter Registrations and Elections office at 219 Third Loop Road in Florence. County Council District 8 includes three connected roughly square-shaped areas southwest of downtown Florence.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Brand has held the District 8 set since he won a special election in 2020. Brand served for 15 years on Florence City Council. He is a senior vice president of investments at Stifel Nicolaus. He is a graduate of The Citadel. He is married to Janet. The couple has four children.

Schofield was elected to the Florence City Council in a 2021 special election after Teresa Myers Ervin left the post to become the city’s mayor. Schofield is a business owner. He graduated from Camden Military Academy and attended The Citadel before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He is married to Caroline. The couple has four children.

The candidates responded to a questionnaire sent to them by The Morning News. Here are the questions and their answers.

1 What would you do to improve your district if elected?

Schofield: I would like to return our focus back to quality-of-life issues to include but are not limited to enhancing and replacing our existing infrastructure like the previous person that held this seat a year and a half ago was doing. With my relationship with other council members on both the City and County Council we can now bridge the gap and work on this collectively in a bi-partisan effort to move Florence forward. It’s all about having your ear to the people and listening to their concerns and visions for Florence and implementing them. This seat isn’t about what I want to do but us as a collective turning the page to the next chapter of Florence with the citizens vision. Investing in infrastructure brings great rewards. During my time on City Council, we invested in our infrastructure which is the key to economic growth in this region. Possibilities are endless if we have a collective vision and the will to do it. However, I tell you it is not going to be done with a 50s attitude, with a good old boy system, with an attitude of what is it going to do for me, but with a cooperative attitude of all parties in this region. Banding the city and county together with one another and aligning under one vision the citizens.

Brand: Focus on neighborhood planning, infrastructure, water runoff, parks and recreation facilities. Pave more roads. Fiscal responsibility. Conservative government. Continue to bring our children home to a more desirable community.

2 What can be done to reduce gun violence and crime in Florence County?

Brand: Enforce existing gun laws. We should vigorously charge and enforce violations of gun laws, especially when gun is used to commit a crime. Insist on high bond or no bond for gun crimes. Insist on maximum sentences for gun crime offenses. The public is not threatened with gun violence by someone in jail. Enforce drug laws. There is a direct and recognized connection between illegal narcotics and gun violence. Store guns securely. Most gun crimes are committed with stolen guns, most of which are stolen from vehicles, whether locked or unlocked.

Schofield: It starts in the home educating our youth and being invested in their lives. But, it’s not just our children we have an impact on. Be a mentor to another child that is not your own. When I grew up I felt like I had five or more mother and father figures in my life that deeply cared. These people were neighbors and family friends. We need to get back to acting as one because we are one Florence, and for Florence to truly succeed we must invest in our youth. Life’s greatest investment: To invest in another person and to show them God’s unconditional love through yourself.

3 What steps can Florence County officials take to attract and retain county employees?

Schofield: To attract new employees we need to be fiscally responsible with the money given to us by the tax payers in our budget and pay our county employees appropriately. The problem in most governments all over our great nation on retaining employees is people have become comfortable with the status quo. We need MORE officials who lead from the front, not behind. This ivory tower syndrome has no place in our government.

Brand: In Florence County we have always said that it is a basis function of county government to “protect the lives and property of the citizens we represent” and to that end it is imperative that we recruit and retain personnel of the highest caliber to carry out our initiative. In this year’s budget we have taken the steps to enhance the well-being of our most valuable asset … Our Employees … which is set for third and final reading on June 16. Florence County will be positioned at the forefront as we protect and serve our constituents. It is also incumbent upon us to provide the highest level of service to all. We continue to do so by exceeding the thresholds of financial excellence by minimizing expenditures, maximizing efficiencies and maintaining a substantial fund balance to handle the timely operation of the outstanding County called Florence.

4 What must Florence County government do to keep recruiting and businesses here?

Brand: We, Florence County, have been applauded by those in the economic development world for our forward thinking when we issued a $22 million bond for economic development product to help facilitate the recruitment of new industry. The bond has allowed us to purchase hundreds of acres of industrial property, expand road, water and wastewater infrastructure and now we need to keep that momentum by innovatively thinking about how to get speculative buildings on these sites. Our relationships with Santee Electric Cooperative, Marlboro Pee Dee Electric Cooperative, Duke Energy, the city and the state have been huge assets in recruiting industry and we need to continue to build on these relationships. Our relationship with Francis Marion University and Florence-Darlington Technical College have been and will continue to play a key role in recruiting new industry and supporting our existing industry, as they educate our future workforce.

Schofield: Quality of Life and Infrastructure. We need to be partnering with the City of Florence in investing in replacing and enhancing our existing infrastructure. Florence sits at the intersection of what I like to call the golden tee, our transportation infrastructure, I-95 & I-20 from South of the Border to the Santee Lakes, From Florence to Darlington County on I-20. We need to fully take advantage of this transportation advantage. Let me use an analogy with the game of golf. In Eastern South Carolina we have the golden tee, and we have the ball. Florence has the golden tee and Myrtle Beach is the ball. In golf, if you want to hit your longest shot you use a tee. We need to combine the driving advantage of the ball on the tee. What more can industry ask for? Great infrastructure halfway between Miami and New York on I-95, and at the beginning of I-20 to Texas. Industries should find this area attractive for their employees, good housing, low taxes, great educational opportunities and the best of leisure time activities, from the Santee Lakes to Myrtle Beach with all that it has to offer. We must encourage all political entities to improve the infrastructure along these most valuable assets. Florence should be the distribution hub of Eastern South Carolina and can benefit significantly from the explosive growth on the coast.

5 What are other key issues facing Florence County that you want to address?

Schofield: My passion is serving the citizens of our community both in elective office and out of office in my business. When I see ordinances being considered by either elected or appointed officials that they have not read in their entirety it concerns me greatly. If you volunteer or are elected to serve the public, you have an obligation to read the material. If you don’t read it, you might make the right vote, but it will be by chance. Our citizens deserve better than that. County business should be conducted in public in strict adherence to the Freedom of Information Act. The taxpayers have the right to know where their tax dollars are spent and how they are invested. I believe that government is here to serve the citizens, not the other way around.

I ask for your help. Together we can make a difference in Florence County.

Brand: City, County, and community leaders are actively working together to enhance the gateways of Florence. These gateways are the first impression Florence makes on visitors, and we must continue to support the gateway project to beautify our community and attract new industry.

We must strive to provide the highest level of service to the community.