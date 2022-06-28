Branham installed as Rotary president

FLORENCE – The Florence Rotary Club installed officers and gave out awards as it ended one Rotary year and began another on Monday at Victors.

Assistant Governor of District 7770 Charles Saverance installed officers and board members for the coming year, which officially begins July 1. The club’s next meeting will be July 11.

Blake Branham was installed as president of the Florence Rotary Club for 2022-2023.

Prior to presenting four awards to fellow Rotarians, Ashley Christenbury, outgoing president, said, “It has been a great honor and pleasure of mine to serve as president this year. This process has made me grow and be a better person and Rotarian to better serve our club... Our club is in great hands with Blake, and I am so excited to pass the torch.”

The 2021-2022 Rotarian of the Year award was presented to Barry Wingard.

Christenbury said he truly embodies the Rotary motto of Service Above Self in regards to the club and the community.

She said he is always communicating the good works of the club, attending meetings and socials faithfully and brings guests on a regular basis. She said he steps up when needed for fellowship and is always scoping out and sending ideas for speakers for the weekly meetings.

“This Rotarian is a true asset to our club,” she said.

Christenbury presented the 2021-2022 Young Professional Rotarian of the Year award to Katie Wilcox. She said although Wilcox’s schedule doesn’t allow her to attend meetings on a regular basis, she helps with all the club’s social events and has for several years.

“Wilcox single-handedly revamped the Sweetheart Dinner this year with raving reviews and feedback,” she said

Christenbury said Wilcox works hard to plan and put on these events for the club and their spouses so they enjoy fellowship together.

The President’s Award went to someone who Christenbury called “her right hand” this year. The award was presented to Taylor Hucks.

“She has helped me on countless occasions in regards to various items across the board all year long,” Christenbury said. “She is a dedicated Rotarian, and I could go on and on about her time and commitment through service in the club.”

The Four-Way Test award was presented to Elwood Owens. For this award nominations are made by club members and voted on by the board.

“This Rotarian has worked tirelessly for the club and the community,’ said the nominating person.” In additions to providing video and pictures for everything the club does, this Rotarian has hosted children for the Gift of Life program of District 7770…has helped staff the Mercy Medicine Clinic…exhibited all of the measures of the Four-Way Test.”

Branham presented Christenbury with the president’s gavel plaque, and thanked her for her service this year as president.

Branham said he is looking forward to serving as president for the coming year.

“I am proud to be a Rotarian and member of this club,” he said. “We do so much to help the community. We make a difference.”