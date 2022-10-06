Breast cancer walk Saturday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, presented by Vacation Myrtle Beach, will be held Saturday at Crown Reef Resort, 2913 S. Ocean Blvd.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the walk starts at 10 a.m.

Since 1993, the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign has united communities, companies and individuals with a collective goal to end breast cancer as we know it.

Over the past two decades, the 3- to 5-mile noncompetitive walks have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most effective breast cancer movement – providing a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, and families alike.

This year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates its 30th anniversary and will take place in more than 150 communities nationwide.

Dollars raised help the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research, provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk, and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

Since 1993, supporters have raised nearly $1 billion nationwide. Last year, 186 walkers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas helped to raise more than $32,000.

Vacation Myrtle Beach is bringing back its Online Auction beginning at 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, and running until noon Oct. 18. Visit www.VMBCaresAuction.com to preview over 60 auction items.

Proceeds from the fundraisers benefit the American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Research.

To learn more about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event and how you can become involved visit www.MakingStridesWalk.org/myrtlebeachsc or contact Chinel Boateng at 843-245-8538 or chinel.boateng@cancer.org.