Briggs Elementary receives national honor

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Briggs Elementary School has been certified and named a Leader in Me Lighthouse School by FranklinCovey Education.

This recognition is evidence the school has produced outstanding results in school and student outcomes, having an extraordinary impact on staff, students, parents and the greater community.

Leader in Me is an evidence-based pre-k-12 model, designed to build perseverance and leadership in students, create a high-trust culture and improve academic achievement.

This model equips students, educators, and families with the leadership and life skills needed to thrive, adapt, and contribute in a dynamic world.

With Leader in Me, students learn to become self-aware, take initiative, set and track goals, prioritize their time, be considerate of others, resolve conflicts, find creative solutions, value differences and live a balanced life.

“We are honored to have been certified and named a Leader in Me Lighthouse School,” said Principal Tara Newton. “We have seen amazing results from implementing Leader in Me at our school. This process has had a significant impact on our students and we expect to see greater results over time.”

Lighthouse Certification is a highly regarded standard set by Franklin Covey Education that is attainable by every Leader in Me school and occurs as a result of implementing Leader in Me with fidelity. Applying for this certification typically occurs three to five years after a school begins the Leader in Me process.

Franklin Covey Education has designed the Lighthouse Rubric to measure outcomes in three areas: teaching leadership principles, creating a leadership culture and aligning academic systems. Schools also measure their success as it relates to their unique school. Lighthouse Schools serve as exemplars to their community and to other schools.

Sean Covey, President, FranklinCovey Education, said, “We are thrilled to recognize Briggs Elementary School as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School. Schools who achieve this Lighthouse Certification are great examples of a strong leadership model, and of what it means to be a Leader in Me school. This school has experienced incredible results by implementing the principles and practices related to Leader in Me. And we are so pleased and honored to be their partner and to celebrate the success they are experiencing.”

Lighthouse Certification is earned by schools that demonstrate the following:

● Leadership principles are effectively taught to all students through direct lessons, integrated approaches, and staff modeling. Students are able to think critically about and apply leadership principles.

● Families and the school partner together in learning about the 7 Habits and leadership principles through effective communication and mutual respect.

● Leadership is shared with students through a variety of leadership roles and student voice leads to innovations within the school.

● Schoolwide, classroom, family and community leadership events provide authentic environments to celebrate leadership, build culture, and allow students to practice leadership skills.

● The school utilizes the 4DX® process to identify and track progress toward Wildly Important Goals (WIGs) for the school, classroom, and staff.

● Students lead their own learning with the skills to assess their needs, set appropriate goals, and carry out action plans. They track progress toward goals in Leadership Notebooks and share these notebooks with adults in student-led conferences.

● Teacher planning and reflection, trusting relationships, and student-led learning combine to create environments for highly engaged learning.

Briggs will maintain its Lighthouse Certification for two years, continuing to foster its growth and proficiency in exemplifying a leadership culture and principles. At the end of the two years the school will recertify its Lighthouse Certification, celebrating its growth and accomplishments since its original Lighthouse designation.

Leader in Me training includes establishing vision for the school, goal setting, personal-accountability systems and is aligned with commonly held best in class educational research, content and best practices. At the core of the Leader in Me model is the belief that every child possesses unique strengths and has the ability to be a leader. The foundation of Leader in Me is its PK-12 framework, the See-Do-Get model, and the Student Leadership Portrait and competencies.

For more information about Leader in Me, visit www.leaderinme.org.