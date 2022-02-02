 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broken water line brings boil-water advisory in Florence neighborhood
Broken water line brings boil-water advisory in Florence neighborhood

FLORENCE, S.C. – A boil-water advisory was issued Wednesday for people living on some streets in the Country Club of South Carolina.

The city said the advisory was needed because an 8-inch water line broke in the 200 block of McDonald Boulevard and caused a drop in pressure. No contamination has been confirmed, according to the city, but boiling water is recommended because the potential for contamination exists.

Residents on these streets are affected: 

McDonald Boulevard, Palmer Drive, Sarazen Drive, Middlecoff Lane, Ben Hogan Circle, Player Court,

Nicklaus Court, Sam Sneed Court, Cypress Bend Road, Vardon Way, Zaharias Court, and Sun Vue Drive.

The city water staff advises customers in this area to boil their tap water vigorously for one minute before using it for drinking or cooking.

