Brunson retires after 24 years at Mullins City Hall

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins City Hall will be without a familiar face greeting customers when they walk through the doors. Customer Service Representative Jean Brunson along with city officials celebrated her retirement day on Dec. 18.

Mayor Robert Woodbury said Brunson was a valuable contributor to city’s operation.

“From my experience she has been the epitome of professionalism and customer service,” Woorbury said. “She has been here for decades and will be truly missed.”

Brunson served 24 years for the city of Mullins.

“I just turned 77 years old and I took that as a means of justifying my time to go,” Brunson said. “I was waiting for the time and moment and 77 sounds like completion for my career.”

Brunson was treated to a surprise parade starting at the nearby Mullins Fire Department station when she clocked out.

Despite the extra time off, Brunson plans to remain active.

“I work a lot with Saint Paul Baptist Church and I’m on two boards,” she said. “We stay busy and I also plan to do a little work around the house and visit my family.”