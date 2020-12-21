 Skip to main content
Brunson retires after 24 years at Mullins City Hall
Brunson retires after 24 years at Mullins City Hall

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins City Hall will be without a familiar face greeting customers when they walk through the doors. Customer Service Representative Jean Brunson along with city officials celebrated her retirement day on Dec. 18.

Mayor Robert Woodbury said Brunson was a valuable contributor to city’s operation.

“From my experience she has been the epitome of professionalism and customer service,” Woorbury said. “She has been here for decades and will be truly missed.”

Brunson served 24 years for the city of Mullins.

“I just turned 77 years old and I took that as a means of justifying my time to go,” Brunson said. “I was waiting for the time and moment and 77 sounds like completion for my career.”

Brunson was treated to a surprise parade starting at the nearby Mullins Fire Department station when she clocked out.

Despite the extra time off, Brunson plans to remain active.

“I work a lot with Saint Paul Baptist Church and I’m on two boards,” she said. “We stay busy and I also plan to do a little work around the house and visit my family.”

The mother of three children also has three grandchildren to spend more time with during retirement.

Brunson also serves on the Teach Them To Reach Them foundation in honor of longtime teacher the late Susie Hill.

Brunson also worked nearly 15 years in the Mullins school district, working at Palmetto Middle School and Mullins High School.

“I love people,” she said. “I love them coming in an asking questions. They come in mad sometimes and I let them say what they have to say and once they’re finish I try to help them.”

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

