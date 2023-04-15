Sunday April 16

Legend: 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee BBQ Festival: 6 p.m., Palmetto Peddler, Florence.

Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m., Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/LRCPEDC.

Brunch Tunes with Dee Tallon:11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wild Heart Brewing Co, Florence. For more information call 843-332-9601 or visit https://wildheartbrewing.com.

BBQ Brunch and Live Music: Noon to 3 p.m. Wholly Smokin’ Downtown, 150 S. Dargan St., Florence. Call 843-407-7545 or visit https://www.whollysmokinbbq.com for more information.

Poke'mon Sunday League: 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Heroes' Hideout, Florence. For more information call 843-799-2510 or visit https://heroeshideoutsc.com.