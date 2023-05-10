Wednesday May 10

Sean McGuiness: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waters Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Colleen Critcher Exhibit: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Reach Customers Online with Google: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., online event, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4606 or visit www.fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.

Track Laps for Charity: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Darlington Raceway, Darlington. For more information call 877-515-4483 or visit www.foundation@nascarfoundation.org.

TRIVIA: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Seminar Brewing Co., Florence. For more information call 843-665-9200 or visit https://seminarbrewing.com.