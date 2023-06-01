Thursday June 1

Sean McGuiness: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waters Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Colleen Critcher Exhibit: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Jan Chenoweth Exhibit: 12 p.m., Gately Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universeoace>gatelygallery.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Moore’s Farm, Lake City. For more information call 843-210-7582 or visit www.moorefarmsbg.org.

Florence Flamingos Opening Night: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Carolina Bank Field, Florence. For more information visit https://florenceflamingos.com.

Florence Little Theater 60th Annual Awards Night: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., FLT, Florence. For more information call 843-662-3731 or visit www.florencelittletheater.org.