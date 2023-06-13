Tuesday June 13

Sean McGuiness: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waters Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Colleen Critcher Exhibit: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Jan Chenoweth Exhibit: 12 p.m., Gately Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universeoace>gatelygallery.

Lou Haney Presented in Technicolor Exhibit: Jones Carter Gallery, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1505 or visit www.jonescartergallery.com.

Bonsai 101 Workshop: 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m., Growing Hobby. Florence. For more information call 843-951-9669 or visit https://m.facebook.com>GrowingHobby.

The Family Upstairs Book Club: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Pamplico Library, Pamplico. For more information call www.facebook.com>pamplicolibrary.