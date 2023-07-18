Tuesday July 18

The Little Gym Summer Camp: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Little Gym, Florence. For more information call 843-676-9001 or visit www.thelittlegym.com>florencesc.

Sean McGuiness: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waters Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Colleen Critcher Exhibit: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Julia Deckman & 2023 Small Works Exhibits: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Gately Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universe place>gatelygallery.

Lou Haney Presented in Technicolor Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jones Carter Gallery, Lake City.

Smoke House and Dreamscapes Exhibits: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Art Center, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-0262 or visit www.traxvisualartcenter.com.

Kids Movies for $2: 11:15 a.m., Regal Swamp Fox Theater, Florence. For more information call 843-462-7342 or visit www.regmovies.com>theaters-regal-swamp.

Line Dance Class: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Greenwood Baptist Church (gym), Florence, for more information call 843-506-2998 or email cindyfsc0360@yahoo.com.

FLT’s The Lion King Jr.: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Florence Little Theatre, Florence. For more information call 843-662-3731 or visit www.florencelittletheatre.org.

Musician’s Night: 7:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m., Dizzy Crab, Florence. Call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab for more information.

Cheraw Outdoor Movie: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Theater on the Green, Cheraw. For more information call 843-537-8420 or visit www.cheraw.com/events.