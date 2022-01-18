Caller helps Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man wanted for murder

“At approximately 11 a.m. a call came into the Marion County 911 center stating there was a man parked at the Sunny Mart convenience store in Nichols who was acting strangely,” Wallace said. “The caller was able to give dispatch the tag information on the car which alerted responding deputies that the man inside could be armed and dangerous. Austin was located inside the vehicle and arrested without incident. Never discount your gut. This caller potentially saved lives and was able get a fugitive off the streets.”