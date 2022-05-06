Candidates make stand in 7th Congressional District Republican primary debate

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The tone of the first official Republican Party debate of candidates running for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District seat was set early.

When the five candidates came on stage and went to their podiums, someone in the back of the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center yelled “Tom Rice is a traitor," which drew a round of applause and a smile from Rice.

Once the debate got underway, moderator Kent Ard said he hoped the candidates would focus on issues more than personal attacks on their opponents. He also said the candidates learned the issues to be discussed before the debate, but not the exact questions.

The debate was organized by the Florence County Republican Party with assistance from the South Carolina Republican Party.

Ard, a radio talk show host, is a former South Carolina lieutenant governor.

Ard’s first question also set the debate’s tone.

He asked Congressman Tom Rice to defend his vote to impeach then President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Then, asked the other four candidates, who have publicly condemned Rice’s vote to impeach, to explain their opposition to his vote.

Rice, the incumbent Congressman, discussed the attack at the U.S. Capitol.

He described the smell of tear gas, the bloodied and beaten Capitol police officers, the breaking of glass and being escorted to a safe room. He said he expected the president to get on television and attempt to calm the situation. Of course, Trump didn’t. He watched the scene unfold on TV, but did nothing, Rice said.

About 20 minutes into the attack on the Capitol, Trump tweeted “Mike Pence lacks courage,” Rice said, adding he felt Trump’s tweet encouraged the attackers to continue.

“I saw everything I needed to see,” Rice said. “I took an oath and I never turned my back on you.” What I did was protect your freedom by protecting the Constitution.”

The four other candidates – Barbara Arthur, Dr. Garrett Barton, State Rep. Russell Fry and Ken Richardson ­– blasted Rice for turning on Trump in his last days in office.

Arthur charged Rice was hiding behind the Constitution, called the Jan. 6 riots a farce and accused Democrats of using “communist tactics” to start the riot.

Rice’s impeachment vote, Fry said, turned him into a weapon for the Democrats. He accused Rice of being a pawn for Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats.

If Rice retains office, and Trump is re-elected in 2024, the president won’t answer a Rice’s call for help to improve the 7th District, Fry said. Rice’s vote is “unforgivable.”

Richardson also called Rice’s vote unforgivable.

“You were hoping that people would forget and you were hoping people would forgive,” he said. “I’m here to tell you tonight they have not forgotten and they have not forgiven.”

Rice didn’t reflect the views of his constituents when he voted to impeach, Barton said, adding Rice said the Constitution was fragile and democracy was fragile.

“We don’t need a fragile congressman, who is scared,” Barton said. “We need people up there that are going to fight and stand up for you and your family.”

The 7th District voters don’t need to send lifelong politicians to Congress to do the same thing “over and over and over again.”

Some issues – immigration and trade policies, the economy, education and infrastructure – were debate topics.

Fry, who received Trump’s endorsement, called for building the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, a balanced budget amendment and said the America First movement’s primary goal is to build a “Christian, conservative nation first.”

He supports the construction of Interstate 73 that would connect the Grand Strand area with the South Carolina’s interstate system. Fry pointed to recent votes at the State Capitol that supported a ban on the teaching of critical race thinking and one on allowing transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. He also supported the 2018 ban on “sanctuary cities” for undocumented aliens.

Rice reminded people of his record in Congress. He voted for Trump-backed bills more than 94 percent of the time. The bills he didn’t support were spending bills that increased the national deficit, he said.

Rice explained foreign trade policy and supported the use of temporary tariffs to get China’s attention and change its policies. However, Trump’s temporary tariffs against China remain in place during the Biden administration. The Biden administration isn’t negotiating trade policy with China and the tariffs are hurting the U.S. economy, he said.

Rice discussed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was developed before Trump was elected. The president would later take credit for the Act after it passed Congress and was signed.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act supercharged the economy before COVID-19 hit, Rice said.

“President Trump didn’t do anything single-handedly. Congress had to pass laws,” he said.

Richardson, who served as chairman of the Horry County School Board, told Rice and Fry they needed to listen to the people in the 7th District and not just businessmen and the Chamber of Commerce. The people don’t want I-73, Richardson said.

Richardson called for the Department of Education to be dissolved. He also said he didn’t want to go to Washington, D.C. to enact new laws. He wants to reduce the size of the federal government and its dictates to state, county and municipal government.

Arthur blasted the Biden administration, saying its “socialist’ agenda is an effort to make the United States a communist nation. She accused Biden of working with secular Democrats to remove Christianity from America and accused the media of being trained in communist tactics by China. She also accused China of infiltrating American education through Confucius Institutes – nonprofit organizations funded by the Chinese government run out of American Universities. There is a Confucius Institute at the University of South Carolina, she said.

Barton focused on jobs, economic development and health care.

The Cheraw physician at one point in the debate said he wanted to other politicians to stop focusing on “fluff” and talk about issues and answers.

Economic development in Myrtle Beach is focused on the hospitality industry and construction. The people, neighborhood and community development are ignored, Barton said.

Barton also wants to close the border with Mexico to curtail illegal immigration, but it’s more than immigration, he said.

“It’s the drug part. It’s the disease part. It’s the sex trafficking part,” he said. “I get pretty worked up when I think about it because when we talk about our home District 7. We talk about Myrtle Beach. We look at I-20 and I-95. We have two hot spots for sex trafficking. That makes me sick,” he said.

The Republican primary is June 14. To avoid a runoff, incumbent Rice will need to get a majority of the vote. Rice has $2 million to spend. Fry has $448,000 according to April fundraising reports. Richardson has $274,000. While the others face financial disadvantage.

With five candidates in the primary, it will be difficult for any candidate to avoid a runoff. The question is which two candidates will be in the runoff. Voters will decide on June 14.