Candidates meet voters at Florence County GOP stump

FLORENCE – Local candidates spoke and answered the public’s questions Saturday at the Florence County Republican’s Party’s first stump of the 2022 election season.

Florence City Council District 1 candidate Joey McMillan spoke and answered questions for about 30 minutes. McMillan will face Democrat LaShonda NeSmith Jackson in the November election.

District 1 City Councilor William Schofield didn’t seek re-election. Instead, he ran and won the District 8 seat on the Florence County Council.

Florence County Probate Judge Jesse S. Cartrette Jr. also spoke at the stump meeting.

Schofield, State Sen. Mike Reichenbach, and Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. were among the elected officials at the stump, which was held at 1611 S. Irby St.

The partly plans two more stump meetings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 17 and Oct. 15 to allow county residents to meet the candidates.

“I thought this one went well. It’s our first one that we’ve had for this election season,” Florence County Republican Party Chairman Mike Page said. “The goal of these is to get our voters and our candidates that are running together in one place so they can share their message, but also answer questions. You can also just have face-to-face time with them.”

The stumps, Page said, help voters learn more about the candidates and create a bond with them.

The Florence County Republican Party is trying to connect the candidates with the voters, Page said.

Florence County Republican Party Vice Chairman Ray Kingsbury estimated 50 people attended Saturday’s Stump meeting.

He expects the number to grow as the November election day draws closer.