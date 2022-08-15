 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Candidates meet voters at Florence County GOP stump

  • 0
DSC_7391.JPG

Florence County Republican Party Vice Chairman Ray Kingsbury, left, talks to the audience at Saturday’s meet-the-candidates stump at 1611 S. Irby St. Florence County Republican Party Chairman Mike Page watches.

 CHRIS DAY/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE – Local candidates spoke and answered the public’s questions Saturday at the Florence County Republican’s Party’s first stump of the 2022 election season.

Florence City Council District 1 candidate Joey McMillan spoke and answered questions for about 30 minutes. McMillan will face Democrat LaShonda NeSmith Jackson in the November election.

District 1 City Councilor William Schofield didn’t seek re-election. Instead, he ran and won the District 8 seat on the Florence County Council.

Florence County Probate Judge Jesse S. Cartrette Jr. also spoke at the stump meeting.

Schofield, State Sen. Mike Reichenbach, and Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. were among the elected officials at the stump, which was held at 1611 S. Irby St.

The partly plans two more stump meetings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 17 and Oct. 15 to allow county residents to meet the candidates.

People are also reading…

“I thought this one went well. It’s our first one that we’ve had for this election season,” Florence County Republican Party Chairman Mike Page said. “The goal of these is to get our voters and our candidates that are running together in one place so they can share their message, but also answer questions. You can also just have face-to-face time with them.”

The stumps, Page said, help voters learn more about the candidates and create a bond with them.

The Florence County Republican Party is trying to connect the candidates with the voters, Page said.

Florence County Republican Party Vice Chairman Ray Kingsbury estimated 50 people attended Saturday’s Stump meeting.

He expects the number to grow as the November election day draws closer.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert