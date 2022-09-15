 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidates to speak at Florence County Democratic Party stump on Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Democratic Party will hold a political stump from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Mounty Zion A.M.E. Church, 1305 E. Cheves St., in Florence.

Speakers scheduled to appear include Lt. Col. Tally Parham Casey, lieutenant governor; Krystle Matthews, U.S. Senate; Rosemounda Peggy Butler, secretary of state; Trey Robinson, state party chairman, Marguerite Willis, Chandra R. Graham, Florence County probate judge; and District 1 City Council candidate LaShanda NeSmith-Jackson.

There will be a fish fry and music by the Saxxxy Keyes Band.

