Capitol Chaos: Protests disrupt counting of electoral votes

WASHINGTON —Supporters of President Donald Trump entered the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a protest fueled by anger at what they consider a rigged election. The protests caused lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.
In a video message, the president told supporters:
"I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now."
He also went on to call the supporters "very special." He also said, "We can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special."
The descent on the Capitol came after a rally up Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House, where Trump said he would never concede the election.
The Pentagon said about 1,100 District of Columbia National Guard members were being mobilized to help support law enforcement at the Capitol.
Just before 6 p.m., officials declared the U.S. Capitol complex “secure” after police moved to end the occupation. An announcement saying “the Capitol is secure” rang out inside a secure location for officials of the House. Lawmakers applauded.
Police were using tear gas and percussion grenades to disperse the crowd.
Wednesday's ordinarily mundane procedure of Congress certifying a new president was always going to be extraordinary, with Republican supporters of Trump vowing to protest results of an election that they have insisted was reversed by fraud. But even the unusual deliberations, which included the Republican vice president and Senate majority leader defying Trump's demands, were quickly overtaken.
Protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. One person was reported shot at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the situation. That person's condition was unknown.
The protesters interrupted the congressional proceedings in an eerie scene that featured official warnings directing people to duck under their seats for cover and put on gas masks after tear gas was used in the Capitol Rotunda.
With the crowds showing no signs of abating, Trump tweeted, "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" Earlier, at his rally, he had urged supporters to march to the Capitol.
Senators were being evacuated. Some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices.
Though fellow Republicans were behind the challenge to Biden's 306-232 Electoral College victory, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sought to lower tensions and argued against it. He warned that the country "cannot keep drifting apart into two separate tribes" with "separate facts."
McConnell declared, "The voters, the courts and the states all have spoken."
But other Republicans, including House GOP leaders among Trump's allies were acting out the pleas of supporters at his huge Wednesday rally up Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House to "fight for Trump."
"We have to fix this," said Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the GOP whip.
Vice President Mike Pence was closely watched as he stepped onto the dais to preside over the joint session in the House chamber.
Pence has a largely ceremonial role, opening the sealed envelopes from the states after they are carried in mahogany boxes used for the occasion, and reading the results aloud. But he was under growing pressure from Trump to reject some contested electoral votes.
"Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!" Trump tweeted Wednesday.
But Pence, in a statement shortly before presiding, defied Trump, saying he could not claim "unilateral authority" to reject the electoral votes that make Biden president.
Biden called the protest "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business."
Biden's condemnation came after the protesters breached the Capitol and authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation.
Earlier Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said American "democracy is in crisis" with polls showing that large numbers of voters "believe the election that just occurred was rigged."
Cruz, a Republican, objected to the certification of election results in Arizona, saying the Senate has a responsibility to acknowledge the profound threat posed by widespread disbelief in the legitimacy of the election.
He called for the creation of a commission to conduct a 10-day "emergency audit" to investigate any irregularities, citing a similar commission created after the 1876 presidential election.
Cruz urged lawmakers not to "take the easy path, but instead act together" and create a "credible and fair tribunal. Consider the claims, consider the facts, consider the evidence and make a conclusive determination whether and to what extent this election complied with the Constitution.''