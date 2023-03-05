FLORENCE, S.C. — Dean Dagliere of Aynor said he has spent about $100,000 on his purple 1940 Ford Deluxe convertible.

He brought the car to the Florence Car Show on Saturday. It was one of about 30 cars in the show, which was held on South Dargan Street in front of The Drive-In restaurant. The show had a variety of models, including vintage and modern.

It brought nostalgia and excitement not only for the owners, but also for the visitors.

Dagliere said he has put a lot of time and effort into keeping his car in top shape. He has had the purple Ford for about a year. It is one of seven that he owns.

“I have made a lot of modifications to it. There is about $100,000 that I have put into the car,” Dagliere said.

The car has all of the modern amenities: air conditioning, power steering and brakes, a rear-view camera and a lot of power.

“The ride has to be my favorite part,” Dagliere said. It rides beautifully. I have always been involved with cars since I was a little kid. This car is one of my favorites in my collection, but I do have a couple others at home that I really enjoy as well,” said Dagliere.

Another owner who is passionate about his car is Charlie David, who has owned a bright red 1938 Oldsmobile for a few years now.

“When I got it, the car was only about 20 percent done, so without saying a number, I put into this car, about as much money as a college fund,” said David.

The Oldsmobile is the only vintage car David owns.

“There were only about 200 of these made, so it is very rare. I love the nostalgia of it, being an 85-year-old car. I would say the motor is my favorite modification I have made to it,” said David.