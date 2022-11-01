CARE House fundraiser scheduled Saturday

FLORENCE. S.C. — CARE House of the Pee Dee, a local Children’s Advocacy Center, is hosting its annual Toss ‘N’ Taste fundraiser Saturday at Southern Hops Brewing Co.

This family-friendly event, which was rescheduled for this weekend due to Hurricane Ian, features a cornhole tournament, chili cook-off, children’s activities and numerous chances to win big with raffles and a silent auction. The event serves as an opportunity to support the mission of the CARE House of the Pee Dee in promoting help, hope and healing for child abuse victims and their families through quality investigative and support services.

Attendance is free and open to the public.

Registration remains available for the cornhole tournament online prior to the event and in person at the event.

A slate of local professional and amateur competitors will put their recipes to the test for local celebrity judges, including Mayor Teresa Ervin Myers, Town Hall Executive Chef Ryan Dalton and former South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Ken Ard before chili tasting is opened up to event guests.

A double elimination cornhole tournament boasts cash prizes.

Tickets to taste chili and enter the raffles can be purchased online or at the event along with T-shirts and other items.

Bidding is live online for more than $12,000 worth of items featured in the event’s silent auction. Bidding will end at 4 p.m. Saturday at the in-person event, where the winners will be announced.

Families are encouraged to attend and enjoy activities including inflatables, face painting, bubbles and games.

For more information, including registration and access to the silent auction, visit www.thecarehouse.com/toss-n-taste or contact Alice Curry Gallego at 843-629-0236 or via email at agallego@thecarehouse.com.