CARE House to host fundraiser Saturday

FLORENCE -- CARE House of the Pee Dee, a children’s advocacy center, is hosting its annual Toss ‘N’ Taste fundraiser this Saturday at Southern Hops Brewing Co.

This family-friendly event features a cornhole tournament, chili cook-off, children’s activities and numerous chances to win big with raffles and a silent auction

It also serves as an opportunity to support the mission of the CARE House of the Pee Dee in promoting help, hope and healing for child abuse victims and their families through quality investigative and support services.

Attendance for the event is free and open to the public.

Registration remains available for the chili cook-off and cornhole tournament online prior to the event.

A slate of local professionals and amateur competitors will put their recipes to the test for local celebrity judges including Mayor Teresa Ervin Myers, Town Hall Executive Chef Ryan Dalton and South Carolina State Representative Wallace H. “Jay” Jordan Jr. before chili tasting is opened up to event guests.

A double elimination cornhole tournament boasts cash prizes. Tickets to taste chili and enter the raffles can also be purchased online or at the event along with T-shirts and other items.

The CARE House has decided to extend the Toss ‘N’ Taste experience by giving folks a head start on bidding on over $12,000 worth of items in a silent auction which kicked off Monday online. Bidding will continue through Saturday at the in-person event, where the winners will be announced.

Families are encouraged to attend as children’s activities including inflatables, face painting, bubbles and games will be present. Dust off your cornhole bags, fire up your crock-pot and take a stand against child abuse at Toss ‘N’ Taste Saturday.

For more information, including registration and access to the silent auction, visit www.thecarehouse.com/toss-n-taste or contact Alice Curry Gallego at 843-629-0236 or via email at agallego@thecarehouse.com.