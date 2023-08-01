HARTSVILLE, S.C. — CareSouth Carolina is joining the nationwide celebration of National Community Health Center Week.

The annual event, which takes place from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, recognizes the critical role that community health centers have in providing health care to underserved populations across the country.

Every August, the National Association of Community Health Centers sponsors National Health Center Week to celebrate and increase awareness of America’s 1,400 Community Health Centers.

National Health Center Week is an opportunity to highlight the commitment and passion of community health center staff, board members, and supporters who make it possible to provide quality, comprehensive health care services to more than 30 million patients across 14,500 communities annually.

“For more than 40 years, CareSouth Carolina has served as a medical home — a place where people can experience healing, caring relationships — regardless of their personal circumstances,” CareSouth officials said in a statement. “As a community health center, we understand our patients to be part of our family. We are part of their community, and we deliver a comprehensive set of services that meet the whole need — from pediatrics to pharmacy to community outreach — all under one roof.”

Each day of National Community Health Center Week is dedicated to a particular area:

Sunday - Public Health in Housing Day

Monday - Health care for the Homeless Day

Tuesday - Agricultural Worker Health Day

Wednesday - Patient Appreciation Day

Thursday - Stakeholder Appreciation Day

Friday - Health Center Staff Appreciation Day

Saturday - Children’s Health Day

The theme for 2023 is “The Roadmap to a Stronger America.” Community health centers provide comprehensive care to more than 30 million patients at 14,500 service delivery sites in every U.S. state and territory. They are not-for-profit organizations driven by the mission to improve the well-being of the communities they serve. By providing highly coordinated and integrated care, community health centers save the health care system more than $24 billion annually in reduced emergency, hospital, and specialty care costs.

CareSouth Carolina is a private, nonprofit community health center delivering services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.