Carolina Kickboxing Academy owner, former student reunite for title fight training

FLORENCE
Call it redemption. Call it a second chance. Call it finishing what you started.
Regardless of how it’s labeled, this weekend marks the culmination of a two-year journey for one local Florence businessman … and one 16-year-old Muay Thai fighter from Las Vegas.
It’s a reunion that began in earnest in the backroom of a dojo on West Palmetto Street. A side entrance to SwampFox Jiu-Jitsu Academy reveals a room lined with mats and adorned with numerous heavy training bags where another martial arts discipline is being taught — this one focused on striking.
Walker Vivian is the owner, head trainer and pretty much everything else for Carolina Kickboxing Academy, which for the last year and half has provided an outlet for those interested in learning about kickboxing as well as Muay Thai.
“It’s a little faster paced, but there’s a Thai influence,” Vivian said of kickboxing, which has been his main area of study and teaching for the last decade-plus. “It’s boxing with kicks, like it sounds. Muay Thai is a little more advanced form of striking with grappling along with elbows and knees along with basic kickboxing.”
What Vivian presides over is in essence a classroom most nights, but for past two weeks, CKA has been the base camp for four of Vivian’s current students — and one former one.
The quintet is preparing for the East Coast Fall Classic run by Johnny Davis and AK Promotions that will take place Friday and Saturday at the Landmark Resort in Myrtle Beach.
The two-day event will have three separate fight cards — one on Friday evening, one on Saturday morning and one on Saturday evening.
The Saturday evening one will feature the International Kickboxing Federation Junior Lightweight Championship bout — and it’s here where Vivian’s story intersects with that of Nosyaj Kamaunu again.
Kamaunu (15-1) is scheduled to fight Summer Bronco (25-4) for the belt, and it will be the first time Vivian has been one of her coaches since her last Muay Thai fight in Las Vegas nearly two years ago.
The duo is back training together again for her return fight, and this time, they’re banking on a much different ending.
West Florence to West Coast
It was around his senior year in high school when Vivian began to take notice of the Ultimate Fighting Championship — which was in the Chuck Liddell-Matt Hughes-Anderson Silva era.
“I used to practice the moves with my friends in the front yard of my mom’s house,” he said.
It turned out to be an early sign of what was to come. Vivian played football at West Florence High School in the mid-2000s under then Knights coach Jeff Calabrese.
But his football career likely wasn’t going to continue after graduation, he knew.
“I was a little too slow and not big enough to play anywhere in college, so I didn’t know what to transition to because I’d played sports my whole life,” Vivian said. “I ended up moving to Myrtle Beach.
“… I knew they had a place called the Dojo – a mixed martial arts school. I would ride by it all the time.”
One day, while Vivian was actually on his way to culinary school, he finally stopped by the gym.
“I kind of got addicted and starting training twice a day,” he said. “One thing led to another and I got into a competition and did really well. A year later, I’d racked up a few wins, I was 5-0 and I went to Thailand and stayed for four months and had a few fights there.”
Fighting became his life and profession from that point forward. Vivian fought in promotions along the East Coast and Midwest — returning to Thailand every two years to train and fight, as well as China at one point.
His fighting career came to halt in Vegas, however. After signing on with a kickboxing promotion, the Florence native was never able to fulfil the contract due to head injuries, he said.
So instead, Vivian spent the next four years working as a coach and trainer full time, and that’s where Kamaunu entered the picture.
Winning streak, split decision
Coming from a fighting family in Las Vegas, it was only natural for Kamaunu to gravitate to mixed martial arts.
When ready, she soon found a gym where former UFC fighter Joe Slick was one of the co-coaches.
Vivian was the other.
“After Joe left, he took over and became my coach,” Kamaunu said. “We just started training from then. We had a lot of teammates and it was good. Then we started training together a lot — training, training training.”
Kamaunu, who was 12 at the time, was eager to get into the fighting circuit. When Vivian felt she was ready, he was able to get her on a number of fight cards, and after a year or so, she was 12-0.
Support Local Journalism
“We pushed to get her on the USA team,” Vivian said. “She had to fight to get on the team and that was actually her last fight.”
Kamaunu lost the bout and the spot on Team USA, falling to 15-1 in the process.
To make matters worse, it also turned out to also be the final time Kamaunu would have Vivian in her corner for quite some time. With family in mind, he decided it was time to leave Vegas and return home.
“The fight that I lost, that was a rough week for me,” Kamaunu said. “My coach was leaving for South Carolina, and he told me the day before I fought, so it was kind of emotional for me because we’d been training together for so long. But I understood that he had family here he had to take care of. But it was a lot of emotions that week, and the nerves were kicking in too, so it was just a lot of pressure.
“It was a weird fight, and if I could fix something, I would definitely go in there with more of a clear-minded mentality.”
Starting from scratch
Once again at a career crossroads, Vivian was back in Florence looking for his next profession with the idea of seemingly giving up the fight game for good.
But his wife, Jessica Robertson Vivian, had a different idea.
“It was kind of her suggestion, because she knew I’d been coaching and training and fighting for the last 11 years at that point,” Walker Vivian said. “It’s all I’d done, so she was like, ‘What can you do here?”’
“And I didn’t know. I was like, ‘Sell real estate.’ But through her kind of pushing me a little bit and some people out in Vegas that I had met, we were able to get this up and going.”
Coming to an agreement with SwampFox owner Brian Edwards, Vivian began the long process of attracting students to Carolina Kickboxing Academy.
He’d helped train numerous UFC fighters in Vegas, including former welterweight champion Tyrone Woodley, Julian Marquez and Cory Hendricks to name a few, so starting from scratch again took a while to get used to.
“I had one student when I first started,” he said. “It’s nice now because those first six months were tough on me. Coming from the fight capital of the world, training UFC fighters and being at UFC fights to coming back here … It’s a blessing to be at this point. It’s all good.”
There are now 16-18 students at the gym, and Vivian spends two or three weekends a month away at event shows. It’s still mostly a one-man operation, but Troy Dixon, Colleen Pomranky and Sonya Helton have filled in at times when he’s been away.
Another true sign that CKA is growing is the number of fighters entered in next weekend’s event in Myrtle Beach. Aside from Kamaunu, Vivian is also training his son, 12-year-old Brody King-Vivian, along with Ethan Cox, Andrew Lee and Holdun Tipton to compete.
He’s hoping to hold a similar event in Florence in the near future.
“A lot of people might not know this, but we did a point-kickboxing tournament here in July, but we had no spectators (because of COVID-19),” Vivian said. “So we really didn’t even advertise it — it was just for the fighters. But we had a good turnout for that.
“It was not full-contact, but they were able to get some good experience for our fighters before they go into one that is.”
Family reunion
Despite the distance, Vivian and Kamaunu kept in touch throughout the past two years.
“Her dad and I have trained plenty of times,” Vivian said. “So with a coach and a youth fighter, you’re always going to have a good relationship with the parents because you travel together a lot. We traveled together to all of her fights, and I’ve just kept a really good relationship with them, even coming back here. I would always check up on her and ask how she’s doing.”
When Kamaunu decided she was ready to fight again, it was Vivian who first arranged to get her on the East Coast Classic card.
“We still kept in touch because he’s family, you know,” Kamaunu said. “So when there was a fight, we took it and that’s how I made my way here.”
But the event was set for March — right when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. It turned out to be only temporary as the promotion eventually pushed the event back to the fall.
That opened the door for the unique training camp Kamaunu has enjoyed the last two weeks in the Palmetto State preparing for the fight.
“I’m excited to fight again and (be) reunited with my coach,” she said. “I feel better; more confident. It feels good to be with my old teammate, Brody, and get to spend time with them before I fight.”
And from what he’s seen, his former student is miles above where she was when he left, Vivian said.
“She’s better,” he said. “She’s been training with some really good people out in Vegas. We had the same boxing coach out in Vegas and he’s been able to get a lot more done with her. Her intensity is a lot better and her speed and strength have grown.
“She’s a better fighter than when I left her.”
The familiarity has helped Kamaunu acclimate to her new surroundings, and despite the long layoff, she feels ready for the fight.
“I’ve been working a lot on my clinch and moving, making sure I’m not staying in the pocket,” she said. “I feel prepared and I feel excited. I know I’ve worked hard and I know my coaches took time out of their day to prepare me. I trust in my coaches.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!