Carolina Kickboxing Academy owner, former student reunite for title fight training

Winning streak, split decision

Coming from a fighting family in Las Vegas, it was only natural for Kamaunu to gravitate to mixed martial arts.

When ready, she soon found a gym where former UFC fighter Joe Slick was one of the co-coaches.

Vivian was the other.

“After Joe left, he took over and became my coach,” Kamaunu said. “We just started training from then. We had a lot of teammates and it was good. Then we started training together a lot — training, training training.”

Kamaunu, who was 12 at the time, was eager to get into the fighting circuit. When Vivian felt she was ready, he was able to get her on a number of fight cards, and after a year or so, she was 12-0.

“We pushed to get her on the USA team,” Vivian said. “She had to fight to get on the team and that was actually her last fight.”

Kamaunu lost the bout and the spot on Team USA, falling to 15-1 in the process.

To make matters worse, it also turned out to also be the final time Kamaunu would have Vivian in her corner for quite some time. With family in mind, he decided it was time to leave Vegas and return home.