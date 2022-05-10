Carolina Pines sets health fair for May 21

May is National Stroke Awareness Month and stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and disability in South Carolina.

In order to help educate the community on the risk factors and symptoms of a stroke, Carolina Pines will host a free Community Stroke Awareness Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on May 21 on the front hospital lawn, 1304 W. Bobo Newsom Hwy, Hartsville.

The fair will promote disease prevention through healthy living, educate the community about the risk factors of stroke, provide stroke risk assessments, and information on the signs and symptoms of a stroke. This free event will feature a free lipid panel screening, interactive education, door prizes valued at over $600, an interactive kids’ corner, a live radio broadcast from 103.3 and light hor d’oeuvres.

“We want the community to understand that time is crucial when one is experiencing a stroke,” said Ashley Johnson, BSN, RN Stroke Coordinator. “The earlier that a stroke is identified, and the patient receives medical attention, the greater chance of recovery.”

The Carolina Pines service area is considered to be part of the “stroke belt” where the commonness of stroke is higher than in other areas of the country. South Carolina is ranked the 4th highest state for stroke mortality.

“Carolina Pines is committed to providing a higher level of stroke care to patients,” said Dr. Brian Sponseller, chief medical officer at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. “We are consistently working to raise awareness in the community about ways to prevent, treat and overcome strokes.”

Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center earned its designation from The Joint Commission as a Primary Stroke Center in February of 2020 and has also earned the American Heart/Stroke Association’s Get With the Guidelines® Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievemen t Award ® with Honor Roll and Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll for timely, appropriate stroke care.

To learn more and to register for a free lipid panel, visit cprmc.com/strokefair.