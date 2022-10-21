Cartrette, Graham vie for Florence County Probate Judge

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Probate Judge Jesse Cartrette Jr. faces Chandra Graham in the Nov. 8 general election.

Cartrette, a Republican, has served as Florence County probate judge since his election in November 2018. Graham, a Democrat, worked in the office of the probate judge for eight years under Probate Judge Mumford Scott. She is an executive assistant/research analyst in the Florence County adminstrator’s office.

Graham is a Florence native. She graduated from Wilson High School. She holds a bachelor’s of science degree in business administration from Limestone University. She has a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University. She was a graduate of the Leadership Florence Class of 2022. She also has completed the Project Management Professional course at Florence-Darlington Technical College.

Cartrette is a Florence native. He graduated from South Florence High School. He received a bachelor’s of science degree in political science from Francis Marion University. He received his law degree from the Charleston School of Law in 2007. He was admitted to practice in the United States District Court for South Carolina in May 2010. He is a member of the Florence County Bar Association. He previously has served on the board of directors for the Florence County Senior Citizens Association. He is a member of the Florence Rotary Club. She also is a licensed and ordained minister for almost 29 years.

South Carolina does not require probate judges to hold a law degree. Each county has a probate judge, elected to a four-year term. Probate judges have jurisdiction over marriage licenses, estates of deceased persons, guardianship of incompetents, minor settlements under $25,000, involuntary commitments to institutions for mentally ill and/or chemically dependent persons. They also have exclusive jurisidiction over trusts and concurrent jurisdiction with Circuit Courts over powers of attorney.

Cartrette and Graham answered five questions about the plans and goals for the office of probate judge in Florence County.

Why do you think you are the best person to be probate judge?

Cartrette: “I am the best person to serve as probate judge because I am currently serving so I’ve got the experience on the job and I know what the job entails. I also have 15 years in the courtroom as a trial lawyer and judge now. I just have more experience with the position and with everything the probate court does — not just estates, but also mental health, guardianship and conservatorships, minor settlements and wrongful death settlements, all of the standards of law that apply, the rules of court and procedures. I am very well versed in how to negotiate with County Council and the state legislature to get what we need to make probate court work, and, of course, dealing with the public and trying to do that well to satisfy the public and to where all the various hats that the probate judge has to wear to make the office run like it should.”

Graham: “Probate court is a hands-on court. For eight years, I worked in the office of the probate judge, and I was directly involved in the day-to-day, hour-to-hour functions of that court from face-to-face appointments and meetings with family members, from case management to marriage licenses. Very early on in probate court, I had the opportunity to research — as a newbie coming into the court — 16,000-plus mental health files. In that research, mental health along with SLED and the probate courts collaborated in order to search all their records to be able to ascertain or find individuals who may have had firearms, but also had some previous condition of a mental health. In that research, what was discovered was in all of the state of South Carolina over 100 firearm licenses were revoked. Not only were they revoked, but several individuals that had some type of mental health background that licenses were turned around. They could not get firearm licenses. There are things in place where some individuals were able to get their licenses back or their firearms back. But going through process with SLED and with mental health to make sure those persons are in the right mindset, capabilities and capacities to be able to carry firearms was one of the main things I did first when I came into the probate court. Also, part of my job there, I trained to manage with the staff, implement training material for the staff, put together probate instructional materials for the citizens of Florence County. … I also was the person that worked with the former judge Mumford Scott in order to make sure our IT department had a website for Florence County probate court because there wasn’t a website prior to that. I had a hands-on, direct work with that. There have been some changes to the website but the main thing is people can key in on their computers and find some information about probate court. I served as the gatekeeper of the online management system. I provided manuals for caseworkers and training on those manuals as well. In those eight years of working there, I had a hands-on view of working with the staff, working with the people, working with the citizens. File management, I know what it takes get a file through the door, out the door and working with the judge to make things happen as well as the caseworkers there. Having trial experience is good, but having someone that has a hands-on experience and knows the intricacies of the court. The functions of the probate court are very vital and very important to the citizens of Florence County. When the citizens come into probate court, they need to have a staff that is capable to get the work done and to provide them exceptional service. I also want to add that at the height of COVID when many courts had shut their doors until they got an understanding of how they wanted to operate and move forward, we were one of those courts I wouldn’t say we really shut our doors, we were still available to the public. The reason why is people were dying. People were hurting – mental health issues were still taking place. The hospitals couldn’t close their doors, but they found an alternate way to serve the public. So that’s what we did in probate court and I worked hand-in-hand with the judge to make sure that happened. Even when the judge and associate judge were out, half of our staff was out, we still worked to make sure the citizens were cared for, helped and also working in collaboration with the attorneys by making sure the work they were sending in was constantly getting pushed out. Were we swamped, we were absolutely swamped because of the work we had at the time and the work they still have. The work pretty much tripled. So making sure we continued to work during COVID that’s what we did. I am the best person for the probate judges job because I have the knowledge, experience, leadership skill which are necessary in continuing to assist the families in the probate process. I am the candidate who has the ability to align that office for the needs of the people of Florence County.”

What do you think is the most difficult part of being a probate judge?

Graham: “As you know, I’ve never served in judgeship. I’m sure that many of the probate judges that serve in the 46 counties will probably have the same question, but some will have a different answer. I am a lifetime servant. Florence is my home. I was born and raised here. I’ve worked in the community. I’ve worked in public service and I’ve worked in the ministry. You get to have your hands involved in the lives of people and you learn to help people. That’s what you do when you are a servant. One of the difficult things is getting the people to understand that once you move into the role of a judgeship you are not as accessible and available to them. When I saw that, people would like to come to you and ask your opinion on something. What do you think on this or what do you think about that? I believe that getting the people to understand that while you may have an opinion that your opinion is not the law. … I remember the former judge Mumford Scott, people would always say that Mumford told me to call you. What that told me is people approached him in the public and instead of going into dialogue and conversation with him he directed them to his court because he understood as a judge and in his capacity the question than was posed to him could come before him in court. As a judge to have prior knowledge of that situation could cause him to have to recuse himself. Being a servant working in the community, having people to understand and know this capacity doesn’t allow me to communicate with you as I have before. It’s because a judge as well as many other positions are bound by the law – South Carolina law and not only that but the laws of judicial ethics. So I believe, when you are a servant you don’t want to turn people around, but you have to because of the seat and the position you now hold.

Cartrette: “Personally, I think the most difficult part of being a probate judge is realizing that you can’t always please everyone that comes before you in court. Someone is always going to leave the court less satisfied than the other party and that’s from a party’s in court standpoint. Also, it’s securing the funding to do the job that we have to do every day to serve the public. There is a huge portion of serving as probate judge that requires we negotiate and work with Florence County Council and with the state legislature to secure funding to make sure we have an abundant level of staff that is highly trained and knows how to help the public and that we have got the funding we need to provide supplies to accommodate every request and need that a probate court should be able to accommodate for a county our size. We like to offer additional services and things that would make and improve our county. When we come up with something that will help and that will improve us and move us forward, we also have to go and ask for those types of thing, which is something a probate judge has to take into consideration. A probate judge has to go and ask for things that oftentimes one wouldn’t consider if they are not in the thick of it and not a part of that process already. I would also say there are times when we see folks that are very much broken when they come to probate court. They have lost a loved one. They have someone that is dealing with all sorts of mental health conditions or our in physical or mental decline. So, they need someone who is going to be compassionate and empathetic. You see them when they are in a very broken state. It’s really hard to assess their needs and if you don’t do that carefully mistakes can be made. We don’t want to make those kinds of mistakes. You have to be very level-headed. You have to be calm and collected. You have to be very compassionate and understanding of what those needs are and knowledgeable about how to address them properly. In stressing how important that job is and the wisdom that needs to be imparted from that position, a probate judge has to know a lot of things. There’s a lot of hats we have to wear, and a lot of moving parts. The job is not a figurehead position. It’s not one where you can pop in and do it because someone got elected. You really do have to know what you’re doing.”

How will you make the probate court work better for the people of Florence County?

Cartrette: “As current probate judge, I set out to do that from the day I got elected in 2018. I brought to the office accountability and stability. I saw a need to make changes and I’ve done that gradually and continually. I had to make some hard choice of letting go of staff that wasn’t doing their job and didn’t want to change and grow with the court and become better at serving the public. Now, we have brought in staff that cares about the public and is empathetic and compassionate. It’s probably the most highly trained staff the court has had since the days of Judge (Kenneth) Eaton when he was in charge of the court. Now, that’s not in any way to minimize the contributions of my predecessor because he was a fine judge in his own right. We have managed to be able to secure the type of training that we need for the new staff that has come on board. We just have a great staff that is working well. When people come into our court now, they don’t have to wait to get things done. If they bring the required paperwork in, we can go ahead and see them and help them fill out what they need. You bring your documents in, you don’t have to wait for months. When I first got to the court, they were having to wait two months or more just to get an appointment with someone. You’d bring in your paperwork and they would set you up an appointment for two months or later to come back and really get things going. No one should have to wait that long to get an estate started. The statutes require that you must be able to file your will within 30 days of a person passing away. That wasn’t happening. I wanted to streamline the process and find where there were issues and problems and make sure we could clear that up. We wanted to make sure we could make the processes more smooth, and make sure the people could access the probate court and the probate court was more user friendly. That’s what I’ve accomplished since arriving, and intend to continue doing. Anytime we see there is something we can improve – there is a process or a procedure we can do that the law doesn’t require to be slow or in same way keep us from being able to speed it up or make it more convenient, I want to make it more convenient for the public. People should not have to wait for things we can do better or more efficiently for them. Another thing I would like to do for the public is we are currently preparing to do seminars at local church groups, senior groups, community groups, anywhere that folks want to meet with us and to learn more about the probate process, I want to demystify that process for them whether it is about estates, guardianships, conservatorships, the mental health process I’d like to be able to answer their questions say they know what services probate court offers to them and understand what the processes are. A lot of people don’t seek the help they need because they are fearful of the process. They have never been told how it works. If we can demystify that in some way or take some of the fear factor out of it for them, I think they will avail themselves to the court more and be able to use it in such a way that it is beneficial to them. That is what I want.”

Graham: “I believe we have some wonderful people here and life happens to all. But I believe in order to make probate court better for the people of Florence County by making sure the staff is adequately trained and can handle matters that come before them in probate court. I also believe it is important for the staff and the leadership as a whole to provide accountability, visibility, accessibility, stability, integrity, honesty and commitment to the service of the people of Florence County. Because we are in various positions they may be higher but we are still called to a place where we have to make sure we are accountable for our actions, accountable to the people we serve and the people who have voted us in.”

What challenges are facing the probate court in Florence County? How would you meet those challenges?

Graham: “I believe in probate court there needs to be some consistency. There needs to still be stability. Once a citizen of Florence County comes into the office they know they have a staff that is stable and can assist them. Also professionalism and making sure probate court is a well-oiled machine. We all have vehicles and we know we have to periodically have the oil changed. If not, we will, for sure, run into problems with the engine as well as other things down the road. I believe making sure that probate court is a well-oiled machine and to operate the court in the spirit of integrity and honesty. When of the other things I believe probate court faces is staffing issues. While, I understand the staff is fully staffed, and that’s a good thing, but when we understand the amount of work that comes into probate court and the amount of rework that comes into probate court and Florence is growing. When I look back on my time at probate court, I was able to look back at records from years ago and records till now and from an estate administration standpoint I remember seeing at the end of the year when we count the total records – how many deaths came in, so to speak – there would be 700-800 files. During my time in probate court the total death numbers exceeded those numbers, even tripled. I am sure they have tripled from the early 2000s and early 2010 so what does that tell me? Florence is growing. Deaths, people are dying, but has the dynamic of the staff changed because with more work there needs to be more capable staff. And I say that because one of my jobs I did early on in probate court I was a case manager. A case manager or case worker you actually had a file or caseload of more than 300 active files. That can be very cumbersome when you have reportings, day-to-day meetings with you clients and the citizens that are coming in and the collaboration and communication with attorneys as well as the people that come in and research the files. There are various duties in probate court so I believe a case worker needs a manageable case load. It’s what many other probate courts have done. What I would like to basically add into that is having a staff that is capable of getting the work out. Because when I left in May of 2018, at that time, there was a shortage of caseworkers – some had left and some had retired. When you have an abundance of files and you only have one caseworker, two caseworkers and the caseworker load is probably 75% of the work of probate court. That’s excluding from the mental health capacity, the guardianship and conservatorship capacity, the marriage license capacity. So having the staff that can push those files and work those files so that the citizens can be assisted, but not only that it helps the attorney also by pushing their work through the cycle and being able to get to the people that have come to those courts.

Cartrette: “I would say the biggest challenge that Florence County Probate Court faces is funding, absolutely funding to be able to help the public in the way we most want to do. You can ask anyone in public service and they are always going to tell you their department needs more funding, but it has never been more true than in probate court. There are certainly things that we would like to do that we absolutely need more funding to accomplish. We’ve begun some major project at probate court that we certainly need the funding to see those through to completion. I believe we will secure that funding. I’m pretty confident in my talks to County Council and with the legislature that that will happen and it is certainly on the agenda to take place. We are on track to secure more for several projects. One of the biggest ones is a scanning project. I promised the public I would bring to fruition and we’ve actually begun the project. We are about a third of the way through. Hopefully, by the end of my second term, if the public sees fit to give me one, we will have that project completely finished. We have got records to scan all the way back to 1888. I’d like to see those records completely online so that we can preserve them for posterity. We want to make sure the public will always be able to access those records no matter what kind of calamity or natural disaster may occur that might damage the actual physical record those records will always be accessible online. I don’t want to see that process hindered or in some way interrupted. With me at the helm, I am going to see that that process comes to a full completion. In addition to that, I will say probate court obviously has more challenges. One of the biggest challenges our court like any other court faces is trying to help people who don’t have a lawyer. We don’t have the resources or the funding to appoint them an attorney either. The state would pay for that or the county. Our county is not set up to pay for people who come to the court indigent and can’t afford an attorney. The state with the other courts – circuit court, family court and the like – appoints an attorney for those who are indigent and cannot afford one. I’d like to see probate court reach a point where we have the same type of resources available. While we do have in the mental health arena the ability to appoint an attorney, there is not a lot of funding there for paying those attorneys. In many instances, they are serving essentially ‘pro bono.’ They do get a nominal fee paid to them through the state, but it’s not much. I’d like to see us be able to appoint to those who come to probate court for any reason an attorney if they qualify and do not have the ability to hire an attorney to help them out. We do see a lot of litigation and the process is not as fair when you are on your own but the opposing side has a lawyer. That lawyer knows the standards the rules that apply and all of the statutes, the rules of probate court and civil procedure. You really can’t fight on your own unless you went to law school or you do an awful lot of reading and are extremely brilliant. You can’t fight against a lawyer that is highly trained and well- seasoned in probate or any type of law in the courtroom as an individual and have your case heard in the same way. Of course, it requires a judge that is going to be fair like I am, but a judge has to treat a pro se litigant who comes before them as if they are their own attorney and hold them to the same standards as an attorney. The judge has to give a cautionary remark at the outset of trial if that person enters the court and don’t have an attorney and if they choose not to have one that they are going to be treated the same as if they are an attorney themselves. This happens in every court in the state whether it’s probate court, circuit court, family court, court of appeals, state Supreme Court. I’d like to see us reach a point where we could be able to appoint attorneys for every type of action when someone is indigent and cannot afford one to help them. That would be a great thing.”

Where do you see the probate court four years from now?

Cartrette: “I’d like to see the scanning project that I’ve begun with the public records fully complete. I’d like for people to be able to access all the documents they need that are public records online and to not have to come to the courthouse for those if they don’t want to or they can’t if there is something that limits them from being able to come. I also hope probate court will fully implement an electronic filing system like the circuit courts and the family courts are using. I understand it’s on the way, but I don’t know at the end of the next four years if the state will have fully implemented that in Florence County. I’d like to see it. I do believe we are one of the larger counties that would qualify for it. I am pushing for us to be able to have that in the near future. I do believe it is possible and I do believe we will have it. That is something on my wish list of things. I’d like to see us have more training for personal representatives on estates and be able to conduct training seminars for them as well as guardianship and conservatorship cases. As I state before, I’d like to see us go out and do more seminars to demystify the process of probate. I’d like to see a court that is fully staffed and has all the resources it needs. I will say that since I’ve got to the probate court I’ve been blessed with a host of compliments from a lot of good people and I have been told many times that I’ve brought compassion back to the probate court and it has really come back to life under my leadership. I would love to continue in the vein and see it continue to grow and thrive with me there. I’d be honored to continue serving.”

Graham: “This is what I hope and would love to see for probate court four years from now. … I am a person about visibility and productivity. I often hear our mayor say “Moving Florence Forward.” I also hear that from many other leaders. I would love to see probate court expand to other offices. What offices currently do that – the magistrate’s office as well as the treasurer’s office. They have satellites. I believe it is our responsibility to meet the people. When we think about Florence County, Florence County is over 800 miles long and the only probate court location is here in Florence. So, we have individuals that are driving from Johnsonville, Lake City, Pamplico and various other locations to get to our office. So I believe in order to meet the needs of the people is Florence County providing another satellite office somewhere closer down in the lower parts of Florence County to assist the people, especially since we have grandmothers, aunts and uncles who have lost loved ones and there’s something that must be done in a probate matter. They shouldn’t have to drive so far to get to the help they need.