Cartrette reelected as Florence County probate judge

FLORENCE –Florence County Probate Judge Jesse Cartrette Jr. was elected to a second term in Tuesday's general election.

Cartrette, a Republican, garnered 60% of the 29,791 votes cast. He defeated Democrat Chandra Graham by more than 6,000 votes.

The results are unofficial until canvassed later this week by the Florence County Election Commission.

Cartrette, a Republican, has served as Florence County probate judge since his election in November 2018.

Cartrette is a Florence native. He graduated from South Florence High School. He received a bachelor’s of science degree in political science from Francis Marion University. He received his law degree from the Charleston School of Law in 2007. He was admitted to practice in the United States District Court for South Carolina in May 2010. He is a member of the Florence County Bar Association. He previously has served on the board of directors for the Florence County Senior Citizens Association. He is a member of the Florence Rotary Club. She also is a licensed and ordained minister for almost 29 years.

Graham, a Democrat, worked in the office of the probate judge for eight years under Probate Judge Mumford Scott. She is an executive assistant/research analyst in the Florence County administrator’s office.

Graham is a Florence native. She graduated from Wilson High School. She holds a bachelor’s of science degree in business administration from Limestone University. She has a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University. She was a graduate of the Leadership Florence Class of 2022. She also has completed the Project Management Professional course at Florence-Darlington Technical College.