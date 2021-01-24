TIMMONSVILLE — Vehicles of all shapes and sizes converged onto Florence Motor Speedway Saturday for the inaugural Flo Bowl, a drifting event presented by Catch My Drift.
Drifting is a driving technique in which the driver intentionally oversteers the vehicle, causing an intentional loss of traction.
Outside the confines of a controlled environment, drifting would be cause for a field sobriety test.
Most drifting events are held on courses with multiple corners and turns. Participants in Saturday's event were presented with a unique challenge because Florence Motor Speedway is an oval.
"I've been all over the place but never hit the ovals much," said Dustin Hash, driver of a customized 1948 Chevy truck. "Today was a lot of fun, opens up a whole other aspect of driving for me. So much to learn about setup with the truck and how it acts on the bank."
A special course was designed around the speedway using all the turns and pit road instead of the front stretch. Florence Motor Speedway has no barriers around the outside of the racing surface, only around the inside. Sliding off the track into the woods was of some concern.
Drivers were give ample time to get accustomed to the lack of barriers and the unusual course layout.
Except for a couple of minor scrapes, everything went smoothly.
"I was very impressed everybody done as well as they did" said Hash. "Even if they didn't drive as well as they wanted, no catastrophic mistakes means you keep driving and keep progressing."
About midway through the day, spectators were invited onto the track to see the vehicles up close, and talk with the drivers.
One vehicle in particular, a two-door stock BMW, caught the attention of several fans.
"Its all stock, except for the roll bar," said the owner, Zachary Theise. "I bought it for one thousand dollars, and its still pretty much the way I bought it."
Theise opened the hood and showed off a small 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Most cars in the event were light-weight foreigh vehicles that boasted high-output, high-tourque turbo-charged engines.
"It has a five-speed transmission," said Theise, "but I have to keep it mostly in second gear. That small engine doesn't have enough power to keep those wheels spinning in third gear."
After the driver action was completed, fans were given an opportunity for a "ride along" with the drivers. Everyone who wanted to ride along was given a helmet and some instructions. The draw was random, so they didn't know which vehicle they were going to ride in.
to give the fans a true feel of drifting, the course for this event was reversed.
Starting on the front stretch, drivers took off fast, and just before entering turn one, did a complete 180-degree turn onto pit road, then raced to the other end of the track, immediatley sliding sideways into turn four, and sliding all the way around to turn three.
Did the riders have a good time?
"Heck yeah," said Brandon Leonard, who could be seen hanging onto the roof of Dustin Hash's truck as it sped down pit road. "That was pretty awesome. I'd do it again in a heartbeat."
As the event started to wind down, some competitors loaded their vehicles onto trailer; others just changed the back tires and drove their vehicles home.
"There's not many creature comforts in the vehicle," Hash said. "We've got cup holders zip tied to the dash, and the exhaust isn't exactly ideal for traveling. I've driven this truck over 7,000 miles across country before, so you kinda get used to it."
Catch My Drift plans at least one more event this year at Florence Motor Speedway. Its next stop is Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Florence Motor Speedway's next event is the Ice Breaker, February 5 and 6. Visit fmspeedway.com for more information and upcoming events.