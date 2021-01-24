Catch My Drift

"I was very impressed everybody done as well as they did" said Hash. "Even if they didn't drive as well as they wanted, no catastrophic mistakes means you keep driving and keep progressing."

About midway through the day, spectators were invited onto the track to see the vehicles up close, and talk with the drivers.

One vehicle in particular, a two-door stock BMW, caught the attention of several fans.

"Its all stock, except for the roll bar," said the owner, Zachary Theise. "I bought it for one thousand dollars, and its still pretty much the way I bought it."

Theise opened the hood and showed off a small 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Most cars in the event were light-weight foreigh vehicles that boasted high-output, high-tourque turbo-charged engines.

"It has a five-speed transmission," said Theise, "but I have to keep it mostly in second gear. That small engine doesn't have enough power to keep those wheels spinning in third gear."

After the driver action was completed, fans were given an opportunity for a "ride along" with the drivers. Everyone who wanted to ride along was given a helmet and some instructions. The draw was random, so they didn't know which vehicle they were going to ride in.