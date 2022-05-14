Cease Fire group delivers anti-violence message

FLORENCE, S.C. – A change isn’t going to come. It’s here.

Cease Fire Zone decals were put up on businesses at Oakland Avenue Plaza in North Florence. The Cease Fire stakeholders group in Florence will be taking its message to reclaim neighborhoods, reclaim youth and families and bring an end to gun violence to all neighborhoods in the city of Florence and throughout Florence County.

“Talking is not enough,” group founder Rev. Leo Woodberry said at Saturday’s rally at Oakland Avenue Plaza in North Florence. “We have got to get out. We have to organize. We are developing programs where we teach our children how to resist peer pressure and how to solve problems with non-violent conflict resolution. Solutions are already in place. We don’t need studies; we need action.”

In November, the group made a presentation to the Florence City Council and asked city officials to create cease-fire zones to help combat gun violence.

Woodberry said Florence officials haven’t moved quickly, and violence, especially gun violence, is escalating in Florence neighborhoods.

“Six months, families torn apart. Six months tears shed time and time again. So you know what we decided to do; we are taking it into our own hands. Democracy is the will of the people. Democracy is us taking action,” Woodberry said.

The Cease Fire stakeholders group, Woodberry said, is moving forward on its own, but welcomes and encourages city and county officials to jump on the train.

Woodberry pointed west to Columbia, where Ceasefire Columbia and Operation Cease Fire have worked to deter violence, especially gun violence.

The goal of Ceasefire Columbia is to deter gun crime, develop and promote community outreach efforts, provide training for participants and support other gun violence reduction strategies.

Shootings in Florence weighs heavily on the police department’s officers, Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said. Florence officers see all of the shooting victims and their families.

“What you don’t see behind the scenes are the cops who are trying to save the lives of these young folks that have been shot,” Heidler said. “Let me tell you something, it weighs heavily on them because as many as we are having in this city they are seeing every single one.”

Heidler encourage the organization, neighborhoods and residents to work with the police department to combat gun violence.

The department will support any organization or initiative designed to put an end to gun violence, Heidler said.

“We have to work together as a community,” he said.

Heidler also encouraged Florence residents to attend neighborhood watch meetings and notify police when something seems out of place in their neighborhoods.

In the past two weeks, Heidler said, the department’s Special Operations Unit removed 27 guns from the streets. The Special Operations Unit includes narcotics and vice. The officers on the street confiscated five guns in that time frame.

The guns are stolen from vehicles, Heidler said. Gun owners are not acting responsibly by keeping guns in parked vehicles. Gang members know guns are in the vehicles and break into the vehicles to get them.

Recently 40 vehicles were burglarized in one night. The police caught the suspects, Heidler said.

“It’s irresponsible gun ownership,” Heidler said. “There is a multitude of guns stolen every week out of vehicles. You have to advocate for me. You have to tell people to take those guns out of their vehicles.”

Heidler said he supports the Second Amendment, but encourages gun owners to take them out of their cars.

“They are getting into the wrong hands,” he said.

Democracy Center of Florence Director Anthony Hall said Florence residents must take a stand to reclaim their neighborhoods.

He led the crowd in a chant.

“When you see something, you have to say something,” Hall said. “Say something because those guys cannot do it alone.”