FLORENCE, S.C. — The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation, a nonprofit founded in Charleston to help protect heirs’ property, officially opened the doors of a Florence office on Monday.

The center helps families reach agreements on what to do with inherited land by holding personalized presentations and preparing all necessary legal documents. In addition, the nonprofit offers help in making land sustainable and profitable in the long term through forest management.

“We saw that there was a high prevalence of heirs’ property in the Pee Dee, and there was a high percentage of poverty,” said CEO Jennie Stephens. “With our work, if we can resolve the tile, then literally we unlock the potential of the family’s land so that they can use it to generate income.”

The nonprofit has three main goals: educate people to prevent more heirs’ property disputes, resolve heirs’ property disputes and educate historically under-served landowners on how to manage their forestland for maximum income.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said she is thankful that the center has opened an office in the city.

“Before, the cost of an attorney was really just too much for many families to be able to do what they need to do to handle heirs’ properties, so it's a great opportunity for the community members,” she said.

To educate landowners on how to avoid disputes among their potential heirs, the center offers seminars, free simple will clinics and free legal advice.

Heirs’ property issues are not just prevalent in South Carolina or just among African Americans, according to Stephens. She said it is an issue across the globe.

“I think of heirs’ property as being a low-income issue. Poor folk don’t sit around the dinner table and just talk about estate planning. That’s not their priority. It’s about survival,” Stephens said.

For property heirs with disputes, the center performs titles searches, land surveys, prepares documents and represents heirs in court. It also organizes family meetings to go over options for the land, where heirs can learn about their property and about the potential steps forward.

However, Stephens said the center does not assist in selling heirs’ properties.

“If they want to sell it, they can go to a for-profit attorney,” she said. “Preservation is in our name, and we’re for families who want to keep their land.”

Once a property’s title is clear, or for those who do not have heirs’ property disputes, the center has foresters that will help landowners sustainably shape the land to be profitable for the owners.

“We’re providing technical assistance. We’re helping landowners access the market to sell their timber if they have merchantable timber,” Stephens said. “Forestry and forest products in the state of South Carolina is a $23 billion industry, and so our families who are often low-income or middle-income, they don’t really know how to get into that business.”

The nonprofit helps landowners get federal grants so that many of the improvements needed for the land does not have to come out of the landowner’s pocket, she said.

While the center focuses on agroforestry, or the growing of trees for a profit, Stephens said the center also partners with other organizations that focus on other types of agriculture if landowners want to pursue a different route.

The Florence office is located at 1831 West Evans St., Suite 312, and offers legal and forestry services for the whole Pee Dee region.

The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation often partners with local organizations to host free seminars and clinics. To get in touch with the Florence office, call 843-745-7055 or visit the center’s website at: www.heirsproperty.org