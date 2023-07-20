HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Kim Cranford can remember going to Hartsville’s Center Theater as a youngster, watching Westerns starring John Wayne on the big screen and taking in live stage shows such as the Lions Club Variety Show.

“This place has always been something very special,” Cranford said. “It still is.

Now, as manager of the historic theater, Cranford is working to ensure the venue will remain “something very special” for years to come. Under the leadership of Cranford and the Hartsville Community Center Building Commission, the theater is currently undergoing renovation at the cost of more than $2 million.

“When we are finished this place will be spectacular,” Cranford said. “I’ve been wanting to do this since I took this job in 2012. I said then, ‘If we are going to do this, then we need to do it right.’ We are doing it right.”

Cranford had the opportunity to show off some of the renovation work on Thursday during a Connections After Hours/Open House sponsored by the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce.

“We started on the outside of the building and have worked our way inside,” Cranford said. “We are waiting right now for the painting to be completed, then we can proceed with the rest. There’s still a whole lot that needs to be done, but it’s coming along.”

For the last year, the marquee outside the theater, which was replaced in 2013, has announced “remodeling underway!!” to passersby. The theater has been closed since July of 2022 when renovations began. Hopes are that all the work will be completed by July of next year and the theater can reopen.

Major structural work to the exterior of the building has already been completed, including a new roof. The electrical system, much of which dated back to when the theater first opened, has been replaced. The plumbing system has been updated. The heating and air system is new.

Included in the interior renovations are new seating and carpet in the auditorium, a new sound system, new restrooms, and an elevator. The seating capacity will increase from 853 to 900.

The new restrooms and the elevator are of particular importance to Cranford, who has a daughter confined to a wheelchair.

“When we are finished, the theater will be ADA-compliant,” Cranford said. “Anyone, even those with disabilities, will be able to come and enjoy the programs.”

Funding for the renovations has come from local businesses and organizations, such as Sonoco Products, Byerly Foundation, and The Community Foundation For A Better Hartsville. The state of South Carolina contributed $1 million to the project. Another $65,000 came from commemorative bricks sold by members of the Leadership Hartsville Class of 2021. The bricks will be used to update the theater’s main entrance.

“The brick project was particularly special because it really got the community involved in what we were doing,” Cranford said.

Ben Gore, chair of the Hartsville Community Center Building Commission, said the theater is something in which the community can take great pride.

“This place is registered as a National Historic Landmark,” Gore said. “There are not many places like it left. We need to preserve that history for other generations.”

Built in 1936 as a New Deal project, the Center Theater contained 867 seats, 200 of which were in the balcony. It was initially used as a motion picture theater, but the venue would later be modified to accommodate performing arts. It was listed in the National Landmark Register in 1997.

Over the years, the theater has hosted numerous famous artists, including Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, the Three Stooges, and the Von Trapp Family.

“This place is near and dear to my heart,” Cranford said, as he looked at the auditorium’s empty gray concrete floors. “It’s been a big part of my life for a very long time.”

Once the renovations are complete, the theater will be a part of the lives of Hartsville people for years to come.