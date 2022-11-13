Changes to Parade Magazine

Parade Magazine recently announced it will discontinue its print publication after today’s issue, and exclusively move to an E-edition product.

Parade Magazine has been an insert in newspapers across the nation for decades, and has been a Sunday staple in the Morning News for many years.

Of course, our print and digital subscribers of the Morning News will be able to access the Parade’s weekly electronic edition on www.scnow.com. There is more to the story.

Starting on Nov. 20, the Morning News is proud to offer a brand-new weekly print-edition page that will include some of Parade’s best content—the same content you’ve loved for years. The page will offer Parade’s cover story for the week and include a fun, challenging numerical puzzle called Numbrix.

This enhanced content partnership between the Morning News and Parade Magazine is meant to ensure you – our loyal leaders – continue to receive the best Parade has to offer in our newspaper, as well as the entire Parade Magazine on www.scnow.com.

Thank you for supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Morning News. We hope you enjoy the new Parade page as well as the new Parade E-edition magazine. Look for the Parade page in the Morning News printed edition and the Parade E-edition magazine on Nov. 20 on our website – www.scnow.com.

If you are a fan of Parade magazine and aren’t a subscriber, give the Morning News a call. Contact Regional Circulation Director William Calcutt Jr. at 843-317-7301 or via email at wcalcutt@florencenews.com.