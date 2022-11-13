 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Changes to Parade Magazine

  • 0
Parade_Page.jpg

A prototype of the Parade page that will make its debut in the Nov. 20 Morning News.

Parade Magazine recently announced it will discontinue its print publication after today’s issue, and exclusively move to an E-edition product.

Parade Magazine has been an insert in newspapers across the nation for decades, and has been a Sunday staple in the Morning News for many years.

Of course, our print and digital subscribers of the Morning News will be able to access the Parade’s weekly electronic edition on www.scnow.com. There is more to the story.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Starting on Nov. 20, the Morning News is proud to offer a brand-new weekly print-edition page that will include some of Parade’s best content—the same content you’ve loved for years. The page will offer Parade’s cover story for the week and include a fun, challenging numerical puzzle called Numbrix.

This enhanced content partnership between the Morning News and Parade Magazine is meant to ensure you – our loyal leaders – continue to receive the best Parade has to offer in our newspaper, as well as the entire Parade Magazine on www.scnow.com.

People are also reading…

Thank you for supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Morning News. We hope you enjoy the new Parade page as well as the new Parade E-edition magazine. Look for the Parade page in the Morning News printed edition and the Parade E-edition magazine on Nov. 20 on our website – www.scnow.com.

If you are a fan of Parade magazine and aren’t a subscriber, give the Morning News a call. Contact Regional Circulation Director William Calcutt Jr. at 843-317-7301 or via email at wcalcutt@florencenews.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence man charged with 36 counts of breaking into cars

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces more than 50 separate charges in connection with vehicle break ins and gun thefts following a Florence County Sheriff's Office month-long undercover investigation, vehicle pursuit and foot chase.

Suspect arrested after brief Cherokee Road standoff

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from the Florence Police Department's emergency response team Thursday arrested a suspect with outstanding Florence County Sheriff's Office warrants during an operation on Cherokee Road in Florence.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Florence car show raises money for veterans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert