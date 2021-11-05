Chaplains from Florence selected for promotion

Scott is the son of Mrs. Ettaphine J. Scott, and the late Charles B. Scott Sr, and the grandson of the late James “March of Dimes” Jones. He was baptized, licensed, and ordained at Trinity Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Dr. William P. Diggs.

Scott is a certified John Maxwell speaker, coach, and facilitator and owner of JFS Consulting Firm. He is a GS-15 with the Food and Drug Administration and serves as director of the Human Resources Division.

Scott is now assigned to J.B. Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland as an individual mobilization augmentee to the wing chaplain. He is endorsed by the Progressive National Baptist Convention Inc.

Law-Gordon is a 1986 graduate of Wilson High School in Florence; a 1992 graduate of Morris College in Sumter; a 1998 honor graduate of Troy State University, Troy, Alabama; and, a 2006 graduate of Shaw University Divinity School, Raleigh, N.C. She has completed all coursework toward the doctor of ministry degree at Northeastern Seminary, Rochester N.Y., and is working toward completion of a project addressing the lack of Millennial presence in Black Baptist churches in South Carolina.