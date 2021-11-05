Chaplains from Florence selected for promotion

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Air Force chaplains from Florence have been selected for promotion.
Lt. Col. Regina O. Samuel was selected for promotion to colonel on the Air Force CY21B-621B Chaplain Colonel Board. Pending Senate confirmation, Chaplain Samuel will be the first woman chaplain colonel in the Air Force Chaplain Corps endorsed by the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church.
Samuel graduated from South Florence High School; Allen University in Columbia; Interdenominational Theological Center (Turner) in Atlanta; Texas A&M-Central Texas, in Killeen, Texas; and Air University, Maxwell AFB, Alabama. She is pursuing the doctor of ministry degree at Erskine Theological Seminary.
Samuel is the daughter of Mrs. Amanda Samuel Gregg. Her home church is Mt. Zion AME Church, Florence, SC.
Samuel is now assigned to the National Reconnaissance Office, Chantilly, Virginia. She is the first chaplain to serve at the agency.
Major Juan Scott and Major Michelle M. Law-Gordon were selected for promotion to lieutenant colonel on the CY21 Air Force Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Board.
Scott is a 1983 graduate of Wilson High School, where he served in the ROTC program. He is a graduate of Troy State University and earned the master of divinity from Morehouse School of Religion in Atlanta.
Scott is the son of Mrs. Ettaphine J. Scott, and the late Charles B. Scott Sr, and the grandson of the late James “March of Dimes” Jones. He was baptized, licensed, and ordained at Trinity Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Dr. William P. Diggs.
Scott is a certified John Maxwell speaker, coach, and facilitator and owner of JFS Consulting Firm. He is a GS-15 with the Food and Drug Administration and serves as director of the Human Resources Division.
Scott is now assigned to J.B. Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland as an individual mobilization augmentee to the wing chaplain. He is endorsed by the Progressive National Baptist Convention Inc.
Law-Gordon is a 1986 graduate of Wilson High School in Florence; a 1992 graduate of Morris College in Sumter; a 1998 honor graduate of Troy State University, Troy, Alabama; and, a 2006 graduate of Shaw University Divinity School, Raleigh, N.C. She has completed all coursework toward the doctor of ministry degree at Northeastern Seminary, Rochester N.Y., and is working toward completion of a project addressing the lack of Millennial presence in Black Baptist churches in South Carolina.
Law-Gordon is the daughter of the late Gladys Coe Law and David Mitchell. She is a lifelong member of New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence and is pastor of the Open Door Baptist Church, Florence, where she has served for the 12 years. She is president of the Pee Dee Missionary Baptist Christian Education Department.