Child Hunger Awareness Week begins with Help 4 Kids Vienna sausage drive

FLORENCE, S.C. – You’re driving past 2420 Hoffmeyer Road and notice the Help 4 Kids Childhood Hunger Awareness Week banner and a sea of purple and yellow flags.

What does it all mean?

Help 4 Kids is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that uses food and monetary donations to feed hungry children in Florence County.

Childhood Hunger Awareness Week starts Sunday and runs through Jan. 22. Did you know that 1 in 5 children in Florence County go hungry, especially on weekends when schools are closed and free- or reduced-price meals aren’t served?

Help 4 Kids uses this week as a food drive, asking people to donate Vienna sausages – two cans of Vienna sausages are included in every weekend food bag that is packed by Help 4 Kids volunteers.

The sea of purple and yellow flags in front of the banner represents every student in Florence County that receives Help 4 Kids weekend food bags or uses Help 4 Kids food pantries at middle schools and high schools. You don’t have to stop and count. There 2,100 purple and yellow flags.

That’s 2,100 food-insecure students that rely on Help 4 Kids food on the weekends, Help 4 Kids Florence President Diane Welsh said. It’s also 2,100 reasons for you to donate Vienna sausages or make monetary donations to the organization.

“The mission is to make the county aware of food-insecure children in our county that we feed,” Welsh said. “As well as our mission, which is to fill the weekend hunger gap for the food insecure.”

Help 4 Kids is in every Head Start through high school in all four public school districts in Florence County.

Help 4 Kids added high school and middle school food pantries this year. Instead of receiving bags of food, middle school and high school students are allowed to get food from those pantries to eat during the weekends.

“The children are a little bit older and don’t want to get a brown bag in their lunch box,” Welsh said.

Volunteer Jeannette Braswell said she likes the way the food pantries are set up in each middle and high school.

Administrators and teachers know every student that needs weekend food supplies, Braswell said.

“They aren’t given a bag every week, but they get to go privately and get food from the pantries. They can do it without announcing it to everybody. It doesn’t make them insecure or aware of their situation. It’s very nice the way that kind of runs,” she said.

The pantries contain child-friendly, individual-sized cans or packets of food, Welsh said. More items are included because the older students need more nourishment.

“We do a big can of Chef Boyardee. They get packages of cereal. They get boxes of mac-and-cheese that they can cook. They get Pop-Tarts. They got granola bars, grits or oatmeal and apple sauce or canned fruit items,” Welsh said.

The middle school and high school food pantries are replenished monthly, Welsh said.

Approximately 2,000 weekend food bags are distributed every weekend and 250 middle and high school students use the food pantries, Welsh said.

The number of weekend food bags in 2021 was about 1,700 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The numbers started raising after Christmas 2021, she said.

Why Vienna sausages?

The price of individual, easy-open cans of Vienna sausages make it easy for everyone in Florence County to purchase and donate to Help 4 Kids, Welsh said.

“They are easy to transport back and forth. We put two Vienna sausages in every bag we send home. We need at least 4,000 cans a week,” she said. That’s 16,000 cans of Vienna sausages a month. Vienna sausage donations free up about $13,000 a month that is used to put other food items in the weekend bags or food pantries.

What’s included in a weekend food bag – Ramen noodles, individual cups of apple sauce, packets of oatmeal or grits, fruit-grain bars, snack packs of pudding to name a few.

Help 4 Kids doesn’t receive any federal grants. It operates on the generosity – food and monetary donations – from Florence County industries, businesses and residents, Welsh said.

“We don’t receive any federal, state, county, city or school funds,” she said. “We operate with monetary donations and food donations.”

The organization is operated by volunteers, Welsh said. About 110 people volunteer every week to organize the food warehouse, take inventory and pack food bags.

“We still remain all volunteer. We have no paid people,” Welsh said.

Braswell started volunteering at Help 4 Kids because she knew several people at church who volunteered at the organization. They invited Braswell and the rest is history.

“I came and fell in love with the people here and the mission,” she said. “Most people don’t realize how many people it takes every week to be able to do this. It’s really great to see from the inside how many people commit to doing this on a regular basis to serve our community.”

Braswell does more than pack weekend bags. She helps with the organization’s social media and started a Volunteer of the Month program, Welsh said.