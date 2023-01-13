Child Hunger Awareness Week

CHRIS DAY Morning News
Crew members worked Saturday on a sewer repair/road repair project on U.S. 52 in Lake City. A sinkhole has U.S. 52, Ron McNair Boulevard, clos…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Three defendants – all of whom were U.S. Postal Service employees during this alleged fraud scheme and two of them from the Pee Dee – have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been arrested and charged in connection with what could be described as an impromptu demolition derby Saturday in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot at the corner of South Cashua Street and Second Loop Road in Florence.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – About 20 cars of a CSX freight train derailed Monday night after the train struck a vehicle on the tracks.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County narcotics investigators Wednesday arrested two people on drug charges after they served a search warrant at 3024 TV Road in northern Florence County.
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will hold a Founder’s Day re-enactment march, voter registration a…
KINGSTREE, S.C. -- MUSC Health Saturday showed the value it has assigned to the Lake City and Kingstree communities with the new Black River Medical Center.
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- More than 4,000 residences and businesses along US 52 from Coward through Cades lost power shortly after midnight Saturday following a mechanical failure at a Duke Energy substation.
FLORENCE — Florence-Darlington Technical College has received a $16,500 donation from SC Endeavors for the college’s Early Childhood Education…
DARLINGTON, S.C. — History in South Carolina runs at least a meter deep but the archaeologists digging at Marlboro County's Cashaway Church si…
